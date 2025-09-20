Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Chennai

Dhaka: A suspected bomb threat aboard an IndiGo flight en route from Mumbai to Phuket prompted an emergency diversion to Chennai on Friday (Sep 19), triggering a full-scale security response.

Authorities later confirmed the threat was a hoax, though investigations remain ongoing.

The flight, operating as IndiGo 6E 1089, was carrying passengers to Thailand when the crew raised a security alert mid-air, according to officials at Chennai International Airport.

The aircraft landed safely, and personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) immediately initiated thorough checks on board.

Airport officials later confirmed that no explosive device or suspicious material was found. "The threat was unfounded," one official said, adding that further inquiry is underway to determine the source of the alert.

In a statement, IndiGo said:“IndiGo flight 6E 1089 operating from Mumbai to Phuket on September 19 was diverted to Chennai due to a security threat noticed onboard.”

The airline emphasized that standard operating procedures were followed and authorities were notified without delay.“As per established protocol, relevant authorities were informed immediately, and the flight will undergo necessary security checks in Chennai,” it said.

Due to night-time landing restrictions at Phuket International Airport, the continuation of the journey has been postponed until later in the night. IndiGo stated that passengers were being cared for during the delay.

“We are making all efforts to minimize inconvenience to customers, including offering refreshments and sharing regular updates with them,” the airline said, assuring travelers of its commitment to safety.

“As always, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft is our topmost priority.”

-B