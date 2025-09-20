MENAFN - GetNews) Botpool is a modern-age AI-focused platform that is emerging as the preferred destination for businesses seeking AI talent.







Botpool a next-generation freelance marketplace tailored specifically for AI professionals, has been launched with the goal to connect businesses with verified AI experts. Businesses can now use Botpool to easily hire AI talent to build automation, train models for machine learning, and integrate AI tools into their apps and workflows.

Speaking to the media, Botpool CEO Manuel Garcia said,“BotPool fills a significant void in the current freelance ecosystem by building a community specifically around AI developers and specialists. The future of work is smarter, faster, and more global, and Botpool is where it starts.”

Recent research reveals that 90% of global companies are either utilizing AI in their operations or exploring its potential. However, the biggest problem they face is finding the right talents who are experts in the field of AI and machine learning. There is a significant shortage of AI talent, namely, a 35% point gap between the demand for AI-related skills and the talent supply.

Botpool bridges this critical talent gap in the field of AI by offering:

1. Verified AI Expertise: Every professional undergoes rigorous vetting to ensure genuine AI and machine learning capabilities

2. Specialized Project Categories: From GPT integration to custom machine learning model development

3. Industry-Specific Solutions: Tailored services for businesses in healthcare, finance, e-commerce, and 3. emerging tech sectors

4. Automation Focus: Specialized talent for building sophisticated automation systems and workflows

For businesses looking to scale, Botpool provides access to a global network of skilled professionals, enabling them to accelerate growth and bring their vision to life. Businesses can now easily choose AI experts in the fields of AI Development & Engineering, Machine Learning & Data Science, Generative AI & Prompt Engineering, AI Content Creation, Conversational AI & Chatbots, AI Art & Design, AI for Business Automation, AI Consulting & Strategy, AU Audio & Voice Services, Digital Marketing, and more.

Some of the key features of Botpool include:

1. Smart Job Matching Technology Botpool's proprietary matching system connects businesses with verified AI experts quickly and efficiently, reducing the time typically spent sorting through hundreds of general freelancer profiles on traditional platforms.

2. Streamlined In-Platform Communication Recognizing that AI projects often require complex technical discussions, Botpool provides sophisticated communication tools that facilitate detailed project planning and execution between clients and AI specialists.

3. Commission-Based Revenue Opportunities Beyond traditional project work, Botpool enables freelancers to resell AI tools and earn ongoing commissions, creating multiple income streams that distinguish it from conventional freelancing platforms.

4. Flexible Engagement Models Whether businesses need AI expertise by the hour or for comprehensive project-based work, Botpool accommodates various hiring preferences, making it one of the most versatile freelance platforms for AI-related projects.

BotPool's launch represents a strategic response to the expanding AI market, where skilled professionals are increasingly in demand across multiple industries. The platform's focus on quality over quantity enables freelancers to command appropriate rates for their specialized skills while helping businesses find the exact expertise needed for their AI initiatives.

About Botpool

Botpool operates as a specialized freelance marketplace connecting businesses with verified AI professionals. The platform facilitates projects ranging from automation development and machine learning model training to GPT integration and custom AI solution development.

Founded to address the growing gap between AI talent supply and business demand, Botpool has quickly established itself among the best freelance platforms for AI-specific projects. The platform serves clients across multiple industries while providing AI professionals with targeted opportunities and multiple revenue streams.