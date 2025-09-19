Grab The Cheapest Maroon 5 2025 Tour Tickets Apply Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets

MENAFN - GetNews)



Pop-rock icons Maroon 5 are back and better than ever, gearing up for their highly anticipated LOVE IS LIKE Tour this fall.

Pop-rock icons Maroon 5 are back and better than ever, gearing up for their highly anticipated LOVE IS LIKE Tour this fall. Announced alongside their eighth studio album Love is Like (released August 15, 2025), this 23-date U.S. arena trek promises high-energy sets blending nostalgic hits with fresh tracks like "Heart Like Mine" and "Is It Any Wonder." Fronted by the inimitable Adam Levine, the band-known for their Grammy-winning fusion of soulful pop, funky grooves, and heartfelt lyrics-will deliver unforgettable nights across major cities from Phoenix to Detroit.

Why the LOVE IS LIKE Tour is a Pop Phenomenon You Can't Miss

Maroon 5, formed in 1994 as Kara's Flowers and reborn in 2002 with Songs About Jane, has sold over 120 million records worldwide, earning three Grammys and countless accolades.

Their evolution from alt-rock roots to pop juggernauts-collaborating with everyone from Christina Aguilera to Cardi B-has kept them relevant for two decades. The LOVE IS LIKE album dives into themes of romance, resilience, and reinvention, earning praise for its infectious hooks and Levine's soaring falsetto. Fans can expect a dynamic setlist mixing early bangers with chart-toppers, all backed by the band's signature horns and rhythms. With shows starting around 8 PM and doors at 6:30 PM, these concerts are perfect for date nights, group outings, or solo sing-alongs.

Secure the Cheapest Tickets with Instant Savings

VIP packages offer meet-and-greets, exclusive merch, and early entry-ideal for superfans.

The secret sauce? Enter promo code CITY10 at checkout for an immediate 10% off your total order. This stacks with flash deals, making it easier than ever to grab the cheapest Maroon 5 2025 tour tickets without compromise. Sign up for their alerts to catch last-minute drops. Head to the site today and turn FOMO into front-row reality.

Full List of Maroon 5 2025 LOVE IS LIKE Tour Dates

Kicking off October 6 in Phoenix and wrapping November 25 in Detroit, the tour hits arenas nationwide.

Mon, Oct 6 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena (formerly Footprint Center)

Wed, Oct 8 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri, Oct 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat, Oct 11 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Mon, Oct 13 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu, Oct 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto Arena

Sat, Oct 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue, Oct 21 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu, Oct 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri, Oct 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun, Oct 26 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed, Oct 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri, Oct 31 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat, Nov 1 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Mon, Nov 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Wed, Nov 5 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri, Nov 7 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat, Nov 8 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Mon, Nov 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed, Nov 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri, Nov 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sun, Nov 16 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Tue, Nov 18 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Thu, Nov 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sat, Nov 22 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Mon, Nov 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Top Singles: Maroon 5's Chart-Topping Anthems

Rev up for the show with these iconic tracks, staples of their live repertoire and Billboard Hot 100 crushers. From debut smashes to recent collabs, here's a curated list of their biggest hits.

Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) – #1 Hot 100; empowering pop anthem from Red Pill Blues (2018), over 1 billion streams.

Sugar – Peaked at #2 Hot 100; wedding-crash video classic from V (2014), certified 6x Platinum.

Moves Like Jagger (feat. Christina Aguilera) – #1 Hot 100; funky #2 UK smash from Hands All Over reissue (2011), 2.14 million UK sales.

This Love – #5 Hot 100; breakout soul-rock hit from Songs About Jane (2002), Grammy-nominated.

Payphone (feat. Wiz Khalifa) – #2 Hot 100; electro-pop banger from Overexposed (2012), global chart-topper.

She Will Be Loved – #5 Hot 100; heartfelt ballad from Songs About Jane (2004), 1.38 million UK sales.

One More Night – #1 Hot 100; brooding lead from Overexposed (2012), topped charts in 20+ countries.

Memories – #2 Hot 100; nostalgic tribute from Red Pill Blues (2019), 1.17 million UK sales.

Act Fast: Lock in Your Tickets Before They're Gone

With the LOVE IS LIKE Tour just weeks away as of September 2025, presales are flying and general tickets are hot.

With the LOVE IS LIKE Tour just weeks away as of September 2025, presales are flying and general tickets are hot.