St Lucia's Underworld Control 'Tings'

F inding a parallel to describe gangs, their networks, and criminal activities in Saint Lucia has never been difficult. Caribbean News Global ( CNG ) has published many articles that speak of irregularities and offer solutions to the underlying issues that permeate Saint Lucia.

Six homicides in two days! Enduring, however, the recent series of homicides beats any familiarity being under or over par, to describe, even a round of golf.







Double homicide in La Tourney, September 12



A quadruple homicide in Vigier/Canelles – September 17



Homicide in Bexon – September 18 Homicide in Gros Islet – September 18

The flattery preferred by many to ignore and not report with any degree of specificity on crime and lawlessness, to negative publicity, and adverse effect on business and government, has certainly taken its toll. At present, the power and influence lie with the underworld in the greater aspect of security, the economy, and the political control of Saint Lucia.

The political directorate on Friday acknowledged that trauma and fear are gripping communities, and the fight against crime must be a collective, national effort.

“The fight against crime is a national endeavour. It requires every single citizen to participate in it. We have given the police all the resources they have requested - manpower, legislation, equipment - and we will continue to do so. But Saint Lucians too must support the police in their operations and stop shielding criminals,” Dr Ernest Hilaire added.“Tell me what we have refused to give the police. Tell me what law we have refused to pass. Our record is clear: whenever the police ask, we deliver. What we are now asking in return is intensified action to take back our communities.”

The key to unlocking the surge in homicides seemed predictable, from a former police officer, now minister for crime prevention.

“This government will stop at absolutely nothing to ensure that this scourge comes to a halt,” Jeremiah Norbert declared.“If you aid, abet, or benefit from the proceeds of crime - whether as a family member, friend, or institution - you too will face the full brunt of the law.”

The combined performance of Dr Hilaire and Norbert illustrates how the acute crime situation in Saint Lucia eludes their personal competence.

Thus far, citizens have turned to and adopted a state of hibernation, limiting their travel and errands. The significance of this lies in the political, social, and economic life of Saint Lucia, relative to a litany of special relationships, crumbling institutions, and a population dodging bullets. The safe zone seems to play the“gallery” of two political parties as they rally the population and narratives in an election year.

Amid this, something isn't odd anymore. The silence and absence of law enforcement offices, policymakers and sections of the political and civil society are convincing. This is attributed to their repeated silence and the absence of so-called“community leaders” and“concerned citizens.” The antithesis word is“Hypocrisy.”

Gangs, their networks and criminal activities are not normally associated with government; henceforth, in crumbling government institutions where infiltration is active, policymakers are neither well-positioned to offer guidance, make changes, nor offer next-step solutions.

The leadership of the police force is severely lacking. Commissioner of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) Verne Garde is missing throughout this surge in crime. Simple law enforcement communication is nonexistent –“Not a word!”

As it stands, the gravitas of the state and its institutions are quiet, and perhaps too risky to talk, crime and lawlessness in Saint Lucia is the winning edge of the“ underworld to control tings, ” bidding on the actions and non-action of certain authorities' ostensibly wilful blindness.

Who are they?

St Lucia's political dogma, crime, and lawlessness exhibit top-to-bottom 'smoking mirrors'.

“The crime problem in Saint Lucia is facilitated by corrupt politicians/government officials, business persons and police officers.” Kenny Anthony added,“We cannot continue in a situation where we are viewed as a pariah state by our partners in the fight against crime and lawlessness.”

What does this mean?

The police force is struggling to cope with the surge in homicides, incapable of accurately reporting (61 homicides) as of publication. Experts attribute this to statistical suppression.

Saint Lucia's crime challenges spill over into budgetary allocation and government contracts. This is prominent in political economies where relationships put criminal elements, more often than usual, face-to-face with crooked politicians.

The current is alarming! The bargaining space is winning the next general elections. And the indecision of some political actors cannot continue, while“citizen security” is failing to secure a better Saint Lucia.

The demographics of crime and lawlessness are all-encompassing. Dismantling gangs and crime hotspots are non-negotiable.

The current analysis of gangs, their networks, and criminal activities by the police force is practically wrong. Policymakers are equally irregular, making it exceedingly easy to understand the lack of willingness to release public information. This compounds public trust in the police and government.

Additionally, the litany of police promotions and so-called“police operations,” increased government funding, equipping the police, providing training, the forensic lab, RSS assistance, national day of prayer and fasting, has obviously not changed the vibe of criminal elements.

Shifting resources

Saint Lucians continue to face difficulties in accessing timely assistance for routing government amenities, law and justice and police services.

The pressure is rising. The government and the police force must be committed to strengthening services, improving access, and reducing delays to justice. But hold on, how is this possible with an outmoded constitution?

Surely, there is a need to change what is being done, taking immediate and decisive steps to resolve crime and lawlessness by addressing the root cause of national security issues via a national security council. Addressing resource allocation and personnel, response time, expanding security digital services and investigative techniques, nationwide police communication, etc, all in keeping with accelerating a new and modernised police service.

Making improvements to national security in very short order is key to enhancing“citizen participation” in a manner that citizens can trust the police. In turn, this will better meet the needs and expectations of a safer Saint Lucia, that is not“soft on” gangs, their networks, and criminal activities, currently controlling territory.

Saint Lucia pivots its economic growth on tourism. Failure to root out gangs, their networks, and criminal activities will result in major safety concerns locally and internationally, a decline in human capital, increased business costs, reduced government revenue and low levels of local and foreign investments. A decision is now at hand!

