MENAFN - GetNews)



Pie is the highest-rated UK tax filing app, trusted for HMRC-ready submissions and real-time tax insights. The platform simplifies self-assessment filing for freelancers, landlords, and small businesses, offering accuracy, peace of mind, and a quick path to compliance.

LONDON, United Kingdom - 19 September, 2025 - UK taxpayers are choosing Pie as the highest-rated UK tax filing app, citing its easy design, fast calculations, and HMRC-ready submissions. As more freelancers, landlords, and small businesses look for stress-free ways to file their returns, Pie has become a trusted tool for staying compliant without the hassle.

Why Users Love Pie

With more than 12 million Self Assessment returns submitted to HMRC annually, accuracy matters. Pie makes tax filing simple by offering:



Direct HMRC submissions with built-in error checking.

Real-time tax calculations to avoid surprises at deadline time. Guided filing that walks users through each step with confidence.

“When we built Pie, we wanted taxpayers to feel calm and in control,” said Tommy Mcnally, Founder of Pie.“Being rated the top UK tax filing app shows that people value simplicity and reliability when it comes to HMRC submissions.”

Customer Satisfaction Drives Growth

Pie users consistently report saving hours during tax season and avoiding penalties thanks to the app's reminders and built-in compliance features.

“I filed my return in under 20 minutes, and it was the least stressful tax season I've ever had,” said a small business owner in Manchester.

The Go-To App for Tax Season

By combining usability, accuracy, and secure HMRC integration, Pie is raising the standard for digital tax filing in the UK.

Experience the UK's highest-rated tax filing app today at .

About Pie

Founded by Tommy Mcnally, Pie Money Limited is a UK fintech dedicated to making tax simple. The platform offers real-time tax calculations, HMRC submissions, compliance support, and deadline reminders trusted by thousands across the UK.