FRENCH KNOW-HOW AT SAUDI FOOD SHOW 2025
(MENAFN- Performance Communications) Riyadh KSA – May 12th- 2025 - Business France, the public consulting business serving the international development of the French economy pleased to announce the participation of 10 leading companies at the Saudi Food Show 2025. From May 12th to 14th in Riyadh, the French pavilion will present a wide selection of premium French products including beverages, gourmet oils, sweet and savory spreads, dry goods, and dairy specialties showcased at the French Pavilion in Hall 3. This year, the Taste France pavilion will highlight the creativity, excellence, and authenticity of French agri-food industry.
France: A Leading Agri-Food Power
With €88.2 billion in agricultural production (both animal and plant) in 2022, accounting for 18% of the European Union's total production, France is the leading producer of raw agricultural products in Europe. In 2nd place, cereals, and dairy products are the leading export sectors of France. Saudi Arabia is typically interested in French products for shipments focused on meats, dairy products, cereal-based preparations, and fruit and vegetable preparations.
Production methods are also evolving, notably with an increase in the area of land dedicated to organic farming, which accounted for nearly 11% of utilized agricultural land in 2022.
Meeting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Ambitions for a Resilient Food Economy
In the context of the Vision 2030 program, the agri-food innovations could meet the demand for products suitable to diversify Saudi’s food economy and meet the objectives of the national industrial strategy. Saudi Arabia imports 80% of its food needs and attracts 57,47 million euros in investments (61.8 million USD). The main imports include cereals (with Saudi Arabia being the world's largest importer of barley), food preparations, and meats (mainly poultry).
The country relies on food imports for 80% of its needs like cereals, fruits, and red meats. It has proudly achieved self-sufficiency in fresh dairy products and eggs, 70% for vegetables, and 65% for poultry meat.
Redefining natural food products with French culinary innovation
The French pavilion will feature innovative companies, including SABAROT, a family-owned company specializing in natural products like mushrooms, snails, dried vegetables, cereals, and ready-to-eat pulses. Their products are processed by the most up-dated methods in their dedicated factories IFS (International Featured Standards) and BRC (British Retail Consortium) certified before being sold in over 50 countries. HABSO offers a natural infusion made from black seed, known for its health benefits and long history in traditional remedies.
Discover more about them and the complete French culinary offer.
Connect with the French Delegation
Business France invites Saudi industry professionals to experience the excellence of French cuisine and innovation at the Saudi Food Show. Attendees are encouraged to register on the Business France Marketplace to connect with the French delegation and explore high-potential business opportunities and partnerships.
Find Business France in Hall 3 / G3-26.
Media Contact
Yasmina OUARI
Senior Communication Advisor
...
Phone: 00971529952997
