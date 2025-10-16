Commercial Bank Honoured With 9 Global Finance Awards In 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank has been recognised by Global Finance magazine with multiple prestigious awards, underscoring the Bank's leadership in advancing digital banking, fostering innovation, and delivering seamless customer experiences that support Qatar's vision for a diversified, technology-driven economy.

The Bank received awards across several key categories: Best Online Payments Solution (Consumer - Qatar, Middle East, and Global), Best Digital Bank (Consumer - Qatar and Middle East), Best in Transformation (Consumer -Qatar and Middle East), Best Information Security and Fraud Management (Consumer- Qatar), and Best Digital-Only Bank (Consumer- Qatar).

The Global Finance awards are among the most respected distinctions in the financial industry, presented to institutions that exemplify exceptional leadership and performance in their respective sectors. As a leading international publication, Global Finance honours banks that demonstrate excellence and innovation - an acknowledgment that reaffirms Commercial Bank's position at the forefront of delivering trusted, next-generation digital banking experiences.

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking, said:“This recognition from Global Finance stands as a testament to the dedication and expertise of our teams, whose continuous drive for digital innovation and service excellence sets new benchmarks in the banking industry. As we celebrate these achievements, we remain committed to supporting Qatar's national vision by enabling smarter, safer, and more inclusive banking experiences that empower communities and fuel sustainable growth. Every recognition strengthens our resolve to keep raising the bar for innovation and service excellence.”

Building on these accomplishments, Commercial Bank remains committed to enhancing its portfolio of secure and innovative digital banking solutions, further strengthening its role in shaping the future of banking in Qatar and supporting the nation's long-term development objectives.

