“It Ends With Me” Breaks Chains And Becomes An Amazon Bestseller In Just Three Weeks
In It Ends With Me, Millie invites readers to confront and break destructive family patterns. The book opens with her own gripping story of nearly losing her daughter to suicide, then draws on biblical truth and coaching wisdom to help others stop cycles of pain.
“You were not created to carry the weight of your lineage-you were born to break chains,” Russell writes.
About the Author
Milagros“Millie” Russell is an author, life coach, speaker, and consultant passionate about helping others pursue holistic healing and walk in their God-given purpose.
An“Army Brat,” Millie developed a love for connecting with people from diverse backgrounds. Led by the Holy Spirit and shaped by personal experiences, her ministry is marked by grace, compassion, and truth. Millie lives in North Carolina with her husband, Carlos, and their daughters, Jordan and Jasmin.
Why This Book Matters
It Ends With Me meets readers at the intersection of faith and everyday struggle. Through raw storytelling and practical tools, Russell equips individuals and families to replace despair with lasting hope and transformation. The early bestseller momentum shows how strongly this message resonates.
Availability & Contact
It Ends With Me is available now on Amazon:
For media inquiries, author interviews, or review copies, please contact below.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
CommentsNo comment