“It Ends With Me” Breaks Chains And Becomes An Amazon Bestseller In Just Three Weeks

It Ends With Me by Milagros"Millie" Russell is more than a book-it's a call to freedom. Within just three weeks of release, this powerful memoir and guide to generational healing has already soared to Amazon bestseller status, captivating readers with its bold message of hope and restoration.

In It Ends With Me, Millie invites readers to confront and break destructive family patterns. The book opens with her own gripping story of nearly losing her daughter to suicide, then draws on biblical truth and coaching wisdom to help others stop cycles of pain.







“You were not created to carry the weight of your lineage-you were born to break chains,” Russell writes.

About the Author

Milagros“Millie” Russell is an author, life coach, speaker, and consultant passionate about helping others pursue holistic healing and walk in their God-given purpose.

An“Army Brat,” Millie developed a love for connecting with people from diverse backgrounds. Led by the Holy Spirit and shaped by personal experiences, her ministry is marked by grace, compassion, and truth. Millie lives in North Carolina with her husband, Carlos, and their daughters, Jordan and Jasmin.

Why This Book Matters

It Ends With Me meets readers at the intersection of faith and everyday struggle. Through raw storytelling and practical tools, Russell equips individuals and families to replace despair with lasting hope and transformation. The early bestseller momentum shows how strongly this message resonates.

Availability & Contact

It Ends With Me is available now on Amazon:

For media inquiries, author interviews, or review copies, please contact below.