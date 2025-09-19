Geekyants Joins Global Fintech Fest 2025, With Showcase Of AI's Role In Fintech's Transformation

GeekyAnts will showcase its AI-powered solutions for the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025, scheduled for October 7–9 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The event is expecting 100,000 attendees, 7,500 companies, 800 speakers, and 400 exhibitors, making it the world's largest fintech gathering

In this conference, GeekyAnt will present four pillars of its fintech approach-customer experience enhancement, enterprise system modernization, business process consulting, and product innovation-designed to solve problems where they matter most.

What does GeekyAnts have to offer at Global Fintech Fest?

Customer experience enhancement with AI is helping make onboarding smooth and tailored to individual needs. This is keeping customers engaged at a time when loyalty can change overnight. Enterprise system modernization gives aging platforms a fresh start, building secure and scalable systems ready to meet the demands of tomorrow.

And through product innovation, GeekyAnts will reveal how its teams build digital-first platforms-whether it's a mobile banking app, an analytics dashboard, or a next-generation payments solution.

Each of these offerings speaks to challenges that are pressing for the Fintech industry. Regulators continue to tighten requirements. Customers demand seamless digital interactions, as natural as tapping their phone screens. Startups move fast, pushing established players to keep pace. GeekyAnts is looking to showcase practical tools forged from experience.

GeekyAnts is known for blending technology with human judgment. Artificial intelligence can crunch numbers, detect anomalies, and streamline processes, yet without context and human supervision, it can become a crude tool. To tackle this, GeekyAnts is reported to be showing algorithms with human-focused design and consulting, so the systems are understandable to regulators, bankers, and customers. This balance creates long-lasting solutions, strong enough to support businesses through expansion, stability, and the unpredictable first steps of a startup journey.

This year's theme, 'Empowering finance for a better world powered by AI,' mirrors GeekyAnts' focus on applying artificial intelligence responsibly, with human oversight, to create systems that balance innovation with trust.

What Expertise is GeekyAnts Bringing to the Global Fintech Fest 2025?

GeekyAnts has already delivered 50+ fintech projects with a dedicated team of 40+ fintech engineers. Their portfolio is a testament to their expertise: a high-performance progressive web application for a trading platform that handles real-time transactions without missing a beat; a digital wealth app for Singapore-based Bambu, featuring savings plans, portfolio tools, and risk analysis instruments; and a global payments app with 120,000 daily active users, facilitating 400 million transactions annually and surpassing 500,000 downloads.

Each of these projects shows how customized engineering and AI can reshape financial experiences at scale.

Beyond building products, GeekyAnts shares its fintech learnings through Fintech Frontier, a publication dedicated to real-world insights from the global BFSI ecosystem. The magazine, alongside initiatives like GFF participation, strengthens GeekyAnts' position as both a builder and a knowledge leader in fintech transformation.

The company's delegation at GFF 2025 will include a cross-functional team of business consultants, engineers, and CXOs. COO Kunal Kumar will also be present to engage directly with attendees.

GeekyAnts will be present in booth JA10, on the Jasmine floor, for conversations about what works today and what comes next.

About GeekyAnts

GeekyAnts is a global product development, IT Services, and consulting company established in 2006 with experience in fintech, healthcare, retail, and enterprise solutions. Home to more than 550 engineers and with offices in the US, UK, and India, the company has completed over 800 projects worldwide.