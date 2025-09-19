Bimmer Performance Center Celebrates Move Into New Raleigh Facility With Enhanced Customer Experience

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bimmer Performance Center is proud to announce its move into a new state-of-the-art facility at 5014 Departure Drive in Raleigh, designed to elevate both customer care and BMW service excellence.

The new shop was built with both performance and comfort in mind. Highlights include a customer breezeway for convenient drop-offs and pickups, in-ground lifts for precision service, Italian flooring throughout the workshop, and a modern customer waiting area that reflects the company's commitment to providing a premium experience. Every detail, from the layout of the service bays to the polished finishes, is designed around delivering white glove service that matches the level of care BMW drivers expect.

The move marks a significant milestone for Bimmer Performance Center, creating an environment where cutting-edge automotive technology meets customer-focused amenities. This expansion also ensures the team can continue to grow while offering the highest level of specialized BMW service in the Triangle area.

Customers are invited to Meet the BPC Tea , tour the new facility, and experience the difference first-hand.

Bimmer Performance Center remains dedicated to serving Raleigh and surrounding North Carolina communities, providing expert BMW service, diagnostics, and repairs with the highest level of precision and professionalism.

For more information, visit Bimmer Performance Center online at bimmerperformancecente .