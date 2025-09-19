(MENAFN- GetNews)



When it comes to whole-home audio, AmpVortex has established itself as a benchmark brand, offering amplifiers that combine power, flexibility, and seamless integration. Among its lineup, the AmpVortex-16060, AmpVortex-16060A, AmpVortex-16060G, and AmpVortex-16100 stand out as the most versatile solutions for multi-room and immersive audio. Now all four modes are sold on both Amazon and our own official website, and best seller on Amzon.



Compatible with major music protocols and platforms, and supports both Android and iOS. Wireless transmission methods include DLNA, Spotify, Airplay 1 & 2, and Bluetooth 5.0, Google Cast (AmpVortex-16060G). Wired transmission methods include HDMI ARC, Optical, Line In, and USB Disk, HDMI EARC and HDMI with ARMOS (AmpVortex-16060A). AmpVortex-16060A: Bridging the Apple and Android Universes, Delivering Seamless Cross-Platform Audio Excellence: Uniting Whole Home Audio with Immersive Surround Sound, Redefining Audio Experiences Across Every Room. Model Lineup

Model Key Features Zones / Power Best For AmpVortex-16060 Flagship multi-room amplifier with WiFi streaming (AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, DLNA, etc.) 8 zones / 16 channels, ~65W per channel (~1040W total) Large homes seeking robust whole-home audio coverage. AmpVortex-16060A “A” stands for Atmos 9.1.6 immersive surround support, making it ideal for home theaters 8 zones / 16 channels, Atmos-ready output Users who want both whole-home audio and a true immersive 3D cinema experience. AmpVortex-16060G “G” stands for Google Cast, in addition to AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, SPDIF, USB, and more 8 zones / 16 channels, ~65W per cha Smart homes that require the widest range of streaming and casting compatibility. AmpVortex-16100 High-power edition with 110W per channel (PPC) across 16 channels 8 zones / 16 channels, ~1760W total output Audiophiles and large-space installations that demand maximum headroom and dynamic power.







AmpVortex-16060A stands as a monumental leap-a beacon lighting the next chapter of human ingenuity. Seamlessly stream whole home application, and enjoy cinema-grade Dolby Atmos sound up to 9.1.6.

Why AmpVortex?

No matter which model you choose, AmpVortex systems bring a set of core advantages:

1. True Multi-Zone Flexibility – Play different content in each room or synchronize for an all-house experience.

2. Broad Streaming Support – AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth, DLNA, HDMI ARC, USB, and more.

3. High Power Performance – From 65W to 110W per channel, designed to effortlessly drive ceiling, wall, or high-fidelity speakers.

4. Immersive Options – With Atmos 9.1.6 capability (16060A), you can transform your living room into a world-class home theater.

5. Scalable & Smart-Home Ready – Works as the audio backbone of a connected home ecosystem.







Built on the foundation of AmpVortex-16060. AmpVortex-16100 raises the bar to 16× 110W of pure power. AmpVortex-16060A now unlocks native Atmos. AmpVortex-16060G adds Google Cast for effortless streaming.

Recommendation

· For whole-home music streaming with powerful coverage → AmpVortex-16060.

· For immersive home theater + whole-home audio → AmpVortex-16060A.

· For maximum streaming flexibility with Google Cast → AmpVortex-16060G.

· For audiophiles needing 110W/channel powerhouse → AmpVortex-16100.

With AmpVortex, you're not just powering speakers-you're orchestrating a seamless, immersive soundscape across your entire home.







Availability and Further Information

For more information AmpVortex products, please visit

About AmpVortex

AmpVortex was founded in 2013, initially focusing on technology for the film industry with the aim of delivering cinematic audio experiences to every home. In 2018, the company began developing Whole Home Audio Solutions and released its first AirPlay 2-enabled streaming amplifier in 2019. Since then, AmpVortex has continuously enhanced its products, including upgrading from 4x AirPlay 2 to 8x AirPlay2. In 2024, the company partnered with Google to introduce Google Cast functionality, launching with 8x Google Cast support. In 2025, AmpVortex teamed up with Dolby and others to launch the -A version (AmpVortex-16060A), supporting a 9.1.6 configuration. This makes AmpVortex the only product in the world to bridge the gap between Whole Home Audio and Surround Sound.

Our patents cover a range of technologies including multi-zone amplifiers, modern amplifier heat management, smart home control, voice control, smart routing, smart mixing, and more.

Our team is composed of world-class experts from diverse technical fields, with a strong focus on audio processing. We continuously push the boundaries of innovation, ensuring that our solutions not only meet but exceed the expectations of our users. With a relentless commitment to excellence, we aim to redefine the audio experience for global consumers, delivering cutting-edge technology and seamless integration across home and commercial environments. At AmpVortex, we don't just create products – we create immersive, transformative experiences that enhance the way people live and interact with sound.