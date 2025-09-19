Osteosarcoma Pipeline Insights Report 2025 By Delveinsight: Mapping Innovative R&D Strategies, Clinical Advancements, Pharma Leadership, And Future Growth Potential In The Therapeutics Market

DelveInsight's“ Osteosarcoma Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in Othe steosarcoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Osteosarcoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Osteosarcoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Curious about the latest updates in the Osteosarcoma Pipeline? Click here to explore the therapies and trials making headlines @ Osteosarcoma Pipeline Outlook Report

Key Takeaways from the Osteosarcoma Pipeline Report



On 16 September 2025, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC announced a study is to assess the efficacy and safety of zilovertamab vedotin in pediatric participants with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)/Burkitt lymphoma, or neuroblastoma and in pediatric and young adult participants with Ewing sarcoma.

DelveInsight's Osteosarcoma Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for Osteosarcoma treatment.

The leading Osteosarcoma Companies such as Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, MedPacto, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, NextPoint Therapeutics, Base Therapeutics, EMD Serono, Hansoh BioMedical R&D Company, Cellectar Biosciences, OS Therapies, AlaMab Therapeutics and others. Promising Osteosarcoma Therapies such as Ceralasertib, Avelumab, Vactosertib, ZN-c3, Gemcitabine, Lenvatinib, Ifosfamide, Etoposide and others.

Want to know which companies are leading innovation in Osteosarcoma? Dive into the full pipeline insights @ Osteosarcoma Clinical Trials Assessment

The Osteosarcoma Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Osteosarcoma Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Osteosarcoma.

Osteosarcoma Overview

Osteosarcoma, also known as osteogenic sarcoma, is a rare type of bone cancer that originates in the bones, specifically affecting the long bones like those around the knee and shoulder. This cancer primarily develops in children and teenagers who are still growing. The exact cause of osteosarcoma is not fully understood, although in some instances, there is a familial predisposition with at least one gene associated with an increased risk. The hallmark symptom of osteosarcoma is pain, which can start intermittently but usually progresses to become constant.

Osteosarcoma Emerging Drugs Profile

HS-20093: Hansoh BioMedical R&D Company

HS-20093 is a novel B7-H3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate that consists of a fully humanized anti-B7-H3 monoclonal antibody covalently linked to a topoisomerase inhibitor (TOPOi) payload. This innovative drug is being developed for the treatment of lung cancer, sarcoma, head and neck cancers, and other solid tumors through multiple phase I and II clinical trials in China. The mechanism of action (MOA) of HS-20093 involves the specific targeting of B7-H3, a transmembrane receptor highly prevalent on malignant cells, with the monoclonal antibody component. This targeting allows for the delivery of the topoisomerase inhibitor payload directly to the cancer cells, where it can exert its cytotoxic effects, potentially leading to tumor cell death and inhibition of tumor growth. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Osteosarcoma.

ZN c3: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

ZN-c3 is a combination with gemcitabine used in adult and pediatric subjects with relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma. ZN-c3 is a phase I/II drug, developed by Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. ZN-c3 drug is an investigational drug and gemcitabine is an approved drug. ZN-c3 have received a fast track designation for uterine cancer but is under phase I/II for osteosarcoma.

NPX267: Nextpoint Therapeutics

NPX267 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting KIR3DL3, the inhibitory receptor for the HHLA2 pathway (B7-H7), and is designed to prevent immune escape in solid tumors. By blocking the binding of KIR3DL3 on exhausted T and NK cells to HHLA2 expressed on tumor cells, NPX267 may be able to reactivate tumor antigen-primed immune cells in HHLA2-expressing solid tumors. Preventing KIR3DL3-mediated immune suppression may enhance anti-tumor immune responses for patients with HHLA2-positive cancers – a tumor antigen expressed independently of PD-L1. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Osteosarcoma.

If you're tracking ongoing Osteosarcoma Clinical trials, this press release is a must-read. Tap to see the breakthroughs @ Osteosarcoma Treatment Drugs

Osteosarcoma Companies

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, MedPacto, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, NextPoint Therapeutics, Base Therapeutics, EMD Serono, Hansoh BioMedical R&D Company, Cellectar Biosciences, OS Therapies, AlaMab Therapeutics and others.

Osteosarcoma Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Osteosarcoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

From emerging drug candidates to competitive intelligence, the Osteosarcoma Pipeline Report covers it all – check it out now @ Osteosarcoma Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Osteosarcoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Osteosarcoma Companies- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, MedPacto, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, NextPoint Therapeutics, Base Therapeutics, EMD Serono, Hansoh BioMedical R&D Company, Cellectar Biosciences, OS Therapies, AlaMab Therapeutics and others.

Osteosarcoma Therapies- Ceralasertib, Avelumab, Vactosertib, ZN-c3, Gemcitabine, Lenvatinib, Ifosfamide, Etoposide and others.

Osteosarcoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Osteosarcoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Stay ahead in Healthcare Research – discover what's next for the Osteosarcoma Treatment landscape in this detailed analysis @ Osteosarcoma Emerging Drugs and Major Players

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryOsteosarcoma: OverviewOsteosarcoma Pipeline TherapeuticsOsteosarcoma Therapeutic AssessmentOsteosarcoma – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)HS-20093: Hansoh BioMedical R&D CompanyDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)NPX267: Nextpoint TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsOsteosarcoma Key CompaniesOsteosarcoma Key ProductsOsteosarcoma- Unmet NeedsOsteosarcoma- Market Drivers and BarriersOsteosarcoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionOsteosarcoma Analyst ViewsOsteosarcoma Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.