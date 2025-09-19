Hereditary Angioedema Pipeline Drugs Report 2025 By Delveinsight In-Depth Clinical Trials, Emerging Therapies, And Evolving Treatment Landscape Shaping The Future Of Management

DelveInsight's “Hereditary Angioedema Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in Hthe ereditary Angioedema pipeline landscape. It covers the Hereditary Angioedema pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Hereditary Angioedema pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Hereditary Angioedema Pipeline Report



On 19 September 2025, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals conducted a phase 3b open-label study providing access to berotralstat for HAE patients who were previously enrolled in berotralstat studies. APeX-A, 7353-312, is a single-arm, open-label, multicenter study. The study will be conducted in countries where berotralstat is not available either commercially or via another mechanism and is planned in countries where pediatric participants have been enrolled in BCX7353-304 (Study 304).

On 17 September 2025, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Ltd . announced a study of KVD900-303 is an open-label, multicenter clinical trial in patients aged 2 to 11 years old with HAE Type I or II.

DelveInsight's Hereditary Angioedema pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for Hereditary Angioedema treatment.

The leading Hereditary Angioedema Companies such as Corcept Therapeutics, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Pharvaris, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Intellia Therapeutics and others. Promising Hereditary Angioedema Pipeline Therapies such as NTLA-2002, Donidalorsen, STAR-0215, Garadacimab, TAK-743 300 mg, ADX-324, CSL312, TAK-667, Lanadelumab, KVD900 and others.

The Hereditary Angioedema Pipeline Report provides a disease overview, pipeline scenario, and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Hereditary Angioedema Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to Hereditary Angioedema.

Hereditary Angioedema Overview

Hereditary angioedema is a disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of severe swelling (angioedema). The most common areas of the body to develop swelling are the limbs, face, intestinal tract, and airway. Minor trauma or stress may trigger an attack, but swelling often occurs without a known trigger. Episodes involving the intestinal tract cause severe abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting.

Hereditary Angioedema Emerging Drugs Profile

KVD900: KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KVD900 is a candidate from our oral portfolio of plasma kallikrein inhibitors. It exhibits high solubility and high permeability and is uniquely suited for on-demand treatment of HAE attacks, with rapid uptake into the plasma and high plasma concentrations. Data in phase II clinical trial for KVD900 is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2020. Currently, the drug is inthe Phase III stage of development for the treatment of Hereditary angioedema.

PHA121: Pharvaris

PHA121 is a novel small molecule with drug-like properties. In preclinical studies, PHA121 demonstrates highly potent and selective competitive antagonism of the B2 receptor, and shows rapid and potent activity on oral dosing in a bradykinin-mediated disease model. It is currently in phase II stage of development.

BMN 331: BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BMN 331 is a gene therapy product candidate for HAE. It is currently in Phase I stage of development.

The Hereditary Angioedema Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Hereditary Angioedema with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Hereditary Angioedema Treatment.

Hereditary Angioedema Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Hereditary Angioedema Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Hereditary Angioedema market

Hereditary Angioedema Companies

Hereditary angioedema pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Infusion

Intradermal

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous Topical

Hereditary Angioedema Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Gene therapies

Small molecule

Vaccines

Polymers

Peptides Monoclonal antibodies

Scope of the Hereditary Angioedema Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryHereditary angioedema: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentHereditary angioedema – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveIn-depth Commercial AssessmentHereditary angioedema Collaboration DealsLate Stage Products (Phase III and NDA)KVD900: KalVista PharmaceuticalsMid Stage Products (Phase II)PHA121: PharvarisEarly Stage Products (Phase I)BMN 331: BioMarin PharmaceuticalPre-clinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameInactive ProductsHereditary angioedema Key CompaniesHereditary angioedema Key ProductsHereditary angioedema- Unmet NeedsHereditary angioedema- Market Drivers and BarriersHereditary angioedema- Future Perspectives and ConclusionHereditary angioedema Analyst ViewsHereditary angioedema Key CompaniesAppendix

