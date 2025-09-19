Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Pipeline Drugs Report 2025 By Delveinsight Latest Research Insights, Innovative Drugs In Development, And A Detailed View Of The Therapeutic Market Outlook
DelveInsight's “Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 55+ pipeline drugs in the Chronic Hepatitis B Virus pipeline landscape. It covers the Chronic Hepatitis B Virus pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Pipeline Report
-
On 19 September 2025, Suzhou HepaThera Biotech Co., Ltd. conducted a study is A multicenter, open-label, partial multiple-ascending doses phase1b/2 in which participants with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection will receive HT-101 and/or HT-102 and be assessed for safety, tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics. Approximately 86 patients with chronic hepatitis B infection were planned to be recruited. Among them, Group A and Group AA received HT-101 injection, administered once every 4 weeks (Q4W), at least for 24 weeks.
On 19 September 2025, Aligos Therapeutics initiated a Phase 2 study to evaluate efficacy and safety of 48 weeks of oral once daily monotherapy with ALG-000184 versus tenofovir disproxil fumarate (TDF) for chronic HBV infection.
On 16 September 2025, Barinthus Biotherapeutics announced a study to determine the efficacy, safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of ChAdOx1-HBV and MVA-HBV, together VTP-300, in combination with low-dose nivolumab, in patients with chronic HBV who are virally suppressed with oral anti-viral therapies.
DelveInsight's Chronic Hepatitis B Virus pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline therapies for Chronic Hepatitis B Virus treatment.
The leading Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Companies such as Vedanta Biosciences, Gilead Sciences, Dong-A ST Co, Assembly Biosciences, Arbutus Biopharma, Vir Biotechnology, Antios Therapeutics, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical, Romark Laboratories, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Golden Biotechnology, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Ascentage Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen Sciences, Henlix, Enyo Pharma, Tasly Tianjin Biopharmaceutical, Brii Biosciences, Vaxine Pty Ltd, Vaccitech Limited, Zhejiang Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, PharmaEssentia, Nucorion Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical, VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Zhimeng Biopharm and others.
Promising Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Pipeline Therapies such as Peginterferon Alfacon, Daplusiran/Tomligisiran Dose Level 1, Bepirovirsen, Tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), VIR-2218, PEG-IFNα, and others.
The Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Chronic Hepatitis B Virus.
Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Overview
Hepatitis B viral infection is a serious global healthcare problem. It is a potentially life-threatening liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). It is often transmitted via body fluids. The majority (more than 95%) of immunocompetent adults infected with HBV can clear the infection spontaneously.
Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Emerging Drugs Profile
-
Pradefovir: Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Pradefovir is an oral liver-targeting prodrug of the HBV DNA polymerase/reverse transcriptase inhibitor adefovir, for the potential treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The drug is developing using Ligand's HepDirect technology. Currently the product is in Phase III stage of development for the treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B.
-
RG6346: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
RG6346 is an investigational GalXC RNAi therapeutic candidate in development in collaboration with Roche for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. RG6346 is designed to employ RNA interference to selectively knock down specific genes involved in the creation of HBV messenger RNA (mRNA) and the entry of the virus into liver cells. Preclinical data have demonstrated greater than 99.9% reduction in circulating HBsAg, as observed in mouse models of HBV infection. Unlike current therapies that typically provide long-term suppression of the virus, RG6346 has the potential to provide a functional cure for patients living with chronic HBV. Dicerna is currently conducting a Phase II trial of RG6346 in adult patients with chronic HBV infection.
The Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Pipeline Report Provides Insights into
-
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Treatment.
Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Chronic Hepatitis B Virus market
Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Companies
Vedanta Biosciences, Gilead Sciences, Dong-A ST Co, Assembly Biosciences, Arbutus Biopharma, Vir Biotechnology, Antios Therapeutics, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical, Romark Laboratories, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Golden Biotechnology, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Ascentage Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen Sciences, Henlix, Enyo Pharma, Tasly Tianjin Biopharmaceutical, Brii Biosciences, Vaxine Pty Ltd, Vaccitech Limited, Zhejiang Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, PharmaEssentia, Nucorion Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical, VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Zhimeng Biopharm and others.
Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
-
Oral
Parenteral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Topical
Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
-
Monoclonal Antibody
Peptides
Polymer
Small molecule
Gene therapy
Scope of the Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Pipeline Report
-
Coverage- Global
Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Companies- Vedanta Biosciences, Gilead Sciences, Dong-A ST Co, Assembly Biosciences, Arbutus Biopharma, Vir Biotechnology, Antios Therapeutics, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical, Romark Laboratories, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Golden Biotechnology, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Ascentage Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen Sciences, Henlix, Enyo Pharma, Tasly Tianjin Biopharmaceutical, Brii Biosciences, Vaxine Pty Ltd, Vaccitech Limited, Zhejiang Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, PharmaEssentia, Nucorion Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical, VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Zhimeng Biopharm . And others.
Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Pipeline Therapies- Peginterferon Alfacon, Daplusiran/Tomligisiran Dose Level 1, Bepirovirsen, Tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), VIR-2218, PEG-IFNα, and others.
Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of ContentIntroduction Executive Summary Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection: Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective Late Stage Products (Phase III) Pradefovir: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Mid Stage Products (Phase II) RG6346: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) Drug name: Company name Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Early Stage Products (Phase I) VIR-3434: Vir Biotechnology Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Preclinical Stage Products SBT8230: Silverback Therapeutics Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Inactive Products Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection Key Companies Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection Key Products Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection - Unmet Needs Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection - Market Drivers and Barriers Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection - Future Perspectives and Conclusion Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection Analyst Views Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection Key Companies Appendix
