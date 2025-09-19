Gregory Pranzo Urges Action On Digital Literacy After Candid Interview

MENAFN - GetNews)



Gregory Pranzo, Baltimore, MD, USA Tech Entrepreneur Advocates for Local Solutions to the Digital Divide

In a newly released in-depth interview, Baltimore-based technologist and entrepreneur Gregory Pranzo opened up about the daily habits, failures, and guiding philosophies that have shaped his work. But one theme stood out above the rest: digital equity can't wait-and the fix starts with all of us.

“We talk a lot about innovation, but if our neighbors can't access basic digital tools, then we're not innovating-we're excluding,” said Pranzo in the interview.

The feature, which details Pranzo's journey from IT consultant to CEO of PranzoTech Solutions, highlights not just his business work, but his commitment to community-focused technology. He reflects on initiatives like Baltimore's citywide Digital Skills Accelerator, which trained over 300 residents in 2024, and his volunteer work with Code B'More, a nonprofit teaching youth to code.

“I keep meeting smart people who are locked out of opportunities simply because no one showed them how to use a spreadsheet or apply for a job online,” Pranzo said.“That's not a tech problem. That's a people problem we can all help fix.”

Digital Exclusion by the Numbers

35% of households in underserved Baltimore neighborhoods lack reliable internet (Baltimore Civic Tech Report, 2024).

43% of low-income adults nationwide do not have access to broadband internet (Pew Research, 2023). 1 in 3 U.S. workers lacks basic digital skills needed for most entry-level jobs (National Skills Coalition, 2022).

“These numbers aren't just stats-they represent people we pass on the street every day,” Pranzo noted.“If we care about economic mobility, health equity, or even democracy, digital access has to be part of the conversation.”

More Than a Tech Problem-A Local Responsibility

In the interview, Pranzo emphasized that closing the digital divide is not the responsibility of big tech companies alone.

“This is hyper-local,” he said.“If you're a business owner, donate a device. If you've got tech skills, teach someone how to use Google Docs. If you're a city planner, start with the communities that get overlooked.”

Rather than a product pitch or policy paper, Pranzo's call to action is simple: look around your own block, your school, your workplace. See who's being left behind-and do something.

How You Can Take Action Today

Mentor someone learning digital skills at a local library or community center

Donate old laptops or tablets to neighborhood nonprofits

Support legislation expanding broadband in underserved areas

Host free tech literacy workshops for your employees or neighbors Talk to people outside your field to understand local tech challenges

“Real innovation starts small,” Pranzo says.“A Chromebook, a 30-minute lesson, or just showing someone how to apply for a job online-that's impact.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Gregory Pranzo

Gregory Pranzo is the Founder and CEO of PranzoTech Solutions, a Baltimore-based firm specializing in community-driven digital transformation. He leads smart city projects, digital equity initiatives, and automation for small businesses and nonprofits. He also volunteers with Code B'More and partners with the Baltimore Digital Equity Coalition.

