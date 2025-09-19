Paul Krebs Calls For Greater Focus On Local Parks And Infrastructure In New Interview

MENAFN - GetNews)



Paul Krebs, Hinesville, GA, USA Builder Urges Communities to Take Action and Invest in Shared Spaces

Paul Krebs, President of Paul Krebs Construction and a respected leader in the construction and development industry, is using his recent in-depth interview to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining and investing in local parks, community spaces, and infrastructure.

In the interview, Krebs reflects on his 50+ year career and highlights how small, local efforts can lead to lasting change in neighbourhoods. Drawing on his own experience donating land for Krebs Park in Hinesville, Georgia, he stresses the need for everyday people to get involved.

“A park isn't just about grass and trees,” Krebs says in the interview.“It's where families gather, children play, and neighbours connect. These places bring people together.”

Parks Improve Lives-And the Numbers Prove It

According to the National Recreation and Park Association, 93% of Americans say their local parks are important to their quality of life. Research also shows that parks can reduce crime, improve physical and mental health, and even boost nearby property values.

Krebs explains that creating and preserving these spaces doesn't always require large donations.

“You don't need to own land or be a developer to help,” he says.“Volunteer, organise clean-ups, plant trees, or simply take care of the spaces you already have.”

Advocating for Smarter Infrastructure Investment

Beyond parks, Krebs also raises concerns about neglected infrastructure. With decades of hands-on experience in utility engineering and construction, he warns that many communities wait too long before addressing failing systems.

“You can't keep patching problems forever,” he says.“Communities need to plan ahead-whether it's water lines, roads, or housing developments.”

The American Society of Civil Engineers reports that the U.S. faces an estimated $2.59 trillion infrastructure investment gap. Neglected infrastructure can lead to safety risks, economic losses, and long-term damage to neighbourhoods.

Krebs' Call to Action: Start Where You Are

Krebs is encouraging people to take small, immediate steps to improve their communities:



Join or organise local park clean-ups.

Advocate for local government funding for parks and infrastructure.

Donate time or materials to neighbourhood improvement projects. Take personal responsibility for the upkeep of nearby shared spaces.

“Every person can make their community better,” Krebs says.“You don't have to wait for someone else to do it.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Paul Krebs

Paul Krebs is President and Owner of Paul Krebs Construction, a Georgia-based construction firm specialising in residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. With over 50 years of experience, he is known for his practical approach and his commitment to building both strong structures and strong communities.

Contact:

...