Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MI6 Launches Dark Web Portal To Recruit Spies, Including From Russia

2025-09-19 07:07:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this citing the BBC .

The UK Foreign Office explained that the secure messaging platform Silent Courier is intended to strengthen national security by simplifying the recruitment process for intelligence officers. Potential agents in Russia and around the world are among Britain's targets, the ministry added.

Outgoing MI6 chief Richard Moore is expected to confirm the creation of the portal during a Friday morning address in Istanbul. Later in September, Moore will hand over authority to Blaise Metreweli.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper emphasized that as the world changes and threats grow, it is essential to ensure Britain“is always one step ahead” of its adversaries.

“Our world-class intelligence agencies are at the coalface of this challenge, working behind the scenes to keep British people safe. Now we're bolstering their efforts with cutting-edge tech so MI6 can recruit new spies for the UK – in Russia and around the world,” Cooper said.

Anyone wishing to securely contact the UK with confidential information related to terrorism or hostile intelligence activity will be able to access the portal starting Friday.

Instructions for using the portal will be published on MI6's verified YouTube channel. Users are advised to access it through reliable VPNs and devices that are not personally linked to them.

As reported earlier, MI6 will soon have its first female chief in its 116-year history, Blaise Metreweli.

Photo: Laurie Nevay

MENAFN19092025000193011044ID1110086534

