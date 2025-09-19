Millennial Enters Into Investor Relations Agreements To Raise Profile With Global Investment Community

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) -wishes to announce that it has entered into three agreements which, under applicable TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") policies, are considered to be investor relations or related agreements:

Vorticom Inc.

The Company has entered into a communications agreement (the "Vorticom Agreement") with Vorticom Inc. The services to be provided under the Vorticom Agreement include preparing media pitches, bylined articles and other communications for public distribution, placing editorial opportunities for Millennial Potash in the media and engaging in other marketing communications activities.

The Vorticom Agreement has a month-to-month term and can be terminated by either party on sixty (60) days' notice or a shorter period in some circumstances. The Vorticom Agreement is dated effective September 2, 2025. Vorticom will not be providing market making services. Under the terms of the Agreement, Vorticom is to receive a fee of US$7,500 per month for approximately thirty (30) hours of services and US$500 a month for targeted media monitoring services.

Vorticom is a private company based in New York. Vorticom is led by Nancy Thompson who is the person that will be responsible for providing the services under the Vorticom Agreement. Vorticom has extensive experience in providing similar services to companies listed on various stock exchanges. Vorticom has advised the Company that it and its affiliates own no shares of the Company.

The Vorticom Agreement is subject to its approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Fundamental Research Corp.:

The Company has entered into an agreement (the "FRC Agreement") with Fundamental Research Corp. Under the FRC Agreement, FRC is to prepare up to five research reports on the Company, including financial analysis and other information typical of research reports for similar companies, over an eighteen (18) month period.

Should the Company wish to renew the FRC Agreement for further reports, the Company can agree to do so with FRC upon completion of the fourth report. The FRC Agreement is dated effective August 26, 2025. No services are to be provided until such time as the FRC Agreement has been approved by the Exchange. FRC will not be providing market making services. Under the terms of the Agreement, FRC is to receive a fee of C$29,000 payable in advance of preparation of the reports.

FRC is a private company based in Vancouver, BC Canada. FRC is led by Brian Tang, its President, who will oversee the provision of services to the Company. FRC has extensive experience in providing the services to companies listed on various stock exchanges. FRC has advised the Company that it and its affiliates own no shares of the Company.

The FRC Agreement is subject to its approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Proactive Group Holdings:

The Company has entered into an agreement (the "Proactive Agreement") with Proactive Group Holdings. The services to be provided under the Proactive Agreement relate to creation of digital marketing and media services and creating virtual investor events.

The Proactive Agreement expires on August 31, 2026 and can be renewed for another year's term at the agreement of the parties. The Proactive Agreement is dated effective September 1, 2025. No services are to be provided until such time as the Proactive Agreement has been approved by the Exchange. Proactive will not be providing market making services. Under the terms of the Agreement, Proactive is to receive a fee of C$28,000 annually in advance.

Proactive is a private company based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Proactive is led by Ian Mclelland who will be responsible for overseeing the provision of services to the Company. Proactive has extensive experience in providing the services to companies listed on various stock exchanges. Proactive has advised the Company that neither it nor its affiliates own shares of the Company.

The Proactive Agreement is subject to its approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

All three agreements contain clauses requiring the service provider to comply with applicable securities laws and regulations. Payment for all three agreements will be made from existing working capital of the Company.

MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP.

"Farhad Abasov"

Chair of the Board of Directors

