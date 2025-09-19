Bark And Shibo Recognized Among All-Time Leading Crypto Voices, As Doginal Dogs Gets The NFT Spotlight
The Past of Leadership
In a field that is often unstable and marred by controversy, Bark and Shibo have a perfect record: no scandals, no lawsuits, and no victims. As part of their strategy, community involvement, accountability, and openness have become more important over time. They have helped thousands of people become financially independent in the last few years and raised millions of dollars for good causes.
They have won many awards, such as the Philanthropy in Web3 Award, the Top Alpha Caller Award, the Fastest Growing Web3 Brand Award, the Top Voices in Crypto 2024 and 2025 Awards, and the Top XRP Voices of All Time Award. Many people in the global cryptocurrency community know about them, as evidenced by the support of well-known figures like Vitalik Buterin, Brian Armstrong, CZ, and Michael Saylor.
Presence All Over the World
Bark and Shibo have spoken and worked together at some of the biggest blockchain conferences, such as NFT NYC, Token2049, Art Basel Miami, Solana Breakpoint, Consensus, ETHDenver, Bitcoin Miami, Paris Blockchain Week, Mainnet, SXSW, and WebX Tokyo.
They also have an impact on popular culture. Joe Rogan, Drake, Shane Gillis, Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Matt Rife, and Johnny Manziel are just a few of the well-known individuals they have collaborated with or been spotted with.
The effect of the project
Doginal Dogs , their main project, has been called the best NFT of the current cycle. The collection started out as a free mint in January 2024 and has since grown by more than 5,000%. It is still one of the most active NFT communities on Dogecoin.
About Shibo and Bark
Shibo is a crypto entrepreneur, investor, and community builder who has been working with digital assets for more than seven years. He was one of the first people to help with Shiba Inu, and he later co-founded Doginal Dogs. More details at: .
Bark is also a name growing in popularity in the crypto niche. With a growing community of Web3 fans, he's established a regular presence on crypto Twitter. More details at: .
Useful Links:
Website:
X (Twitter):
Discord:
X (Shibo):
X (Barkmeta):
