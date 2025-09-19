Did Israel Have A Role In Charlie Kirk's Death? PM Benjamin Netanyahu Answers, Hints At 'Qatari Funds'
Rumours have emerged, without any solid evidence, that the Israeli state is responsible for the assassination due to his mild criticism of Israel's policies, reported the Times of Israel.
Speaking on the claims over Israel's involvement in the killing of Kirk , Netanyahu said in a video shared by the Prime Minister of Israel's handle on X, "Somebody has fabricated a monstrous, big lie that Israel had something to do with Charlie Kirk's horrific murder. This is insane. It is false. It is outrageous.”
“Now, some are peddling these disgusting rumours - perhaps out of obsession, perhaps with Qatari funding,” the premier adds, concluding that Kirk deserves“honour, not lies.”
Israel recently launched a strike targeting Hamas's leadership in Qatar on Tuesday, September 9.
Netanyahu hailed Kirk as a“once-in-a-century talent", praising his passionate pro-Israel activism and noting that they had spoken on several occasions, with him recently inviting the conservative leader to Israel.
Highlighting Kirk's criticism over his policies, Netanyahu said he appreciated his differing views as“this is the essence of Charlie, the essence of a free country,” and Charlie's suggestions“always came from the heart, from his love for Israel, and from his love for the Jewish people.”Charlie Kirk's death
31-year-old Kirk , a right-wing activist, was shot dead on Wednesday, September 10, during an open-air speaking event at Utah University. His suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, was arrested on Thursday evening after surrendering to police.
Following Kirk's death on Wednesday, September 10, Netanyahu paid tribute to the conservative in a post on X.
“Charlie Kirk was murdered for speaking truth and defending freedom. A lion-hearted friend of Israel, he fought the lies and stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilisation. I spoke to him only two weeks ago and invited him to Israel. Sadly, that visit will not take place. We lost an incredible human being. His boundless pride in America and his valiant belief in free speech will leave a lasting impact. Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk," he wrote.
