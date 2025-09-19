MC And Hip-Hop Ambassador Mic Crenshaw Musically Showcases His Life's Journey On 'Retribution'

Exploring the roots of his politicization as a youth, combating racism in the streets of Minneapolis throughout the early 80s and 90s.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MC and Hip-Hop ambassador, Mic Crenshaw has decades of history as an activist, poet and published author. "Retribution" is his latest offering. A timely, new release, musically showcasing his life's journey. Exploring the roots of his politicization as a youth, combating racism in the streets of Minneapolis throughout the early 80s and 90s.During this extremely chaotic and polarizing political climate, Mic Crenshaw is using his platform as a Global artist to speak out and make sure that the revolution is not only televised but broadcasted directly to the people! From his grassroots work in the streets of the southwest to co-founding GlobalFam, a record label, lifestyle and entertainment company. As well as being the Executive Director of Education Without Borders , which supports education, music and art initiatives throughout the world. Through their combined efforts the organizations launched a project to create (and maintain) a computer center for disadvantaged youth in Burundi, Central Africa."Retribution," assembles a line up of stellar musicians and collaborators. Produced by Johnny Cool, a platinum selling composer/ artist who's worked with some of music's biggest superstars, John Legend, Kanye West and Pharrell. The song also features the electrifying violin work of Melissa Barrison, who's performed with Grammy Award winning artists, Rihanna, Cee Lo Green, Miranda Lambert and The Killers. The soulful vocals featured on the track are courtesy of Toni Hill, an educator, poet and MC. The crazy and unexpected energy coming through via the bongos are provided by Toni's son, Tikylo Hendrix, a great nephew of RocknRoll icon, Jimi Hendrix.The masterful animation embraces the futuristic technology of AI while giving a nostalgic nod to video games of the late nineties and early aughts. Directed by Nat Needham the video is a precursor to an upcoming feature length film about Mic Crenshaw's life as a Black Skinhead and activist.About Mic Crenshaw:Originally from Chicago, raised in between the Windy City and Minneapolis, he currently lives in Portland, Oregon. As an independent artist, poet, educator, media producer and activist Mic Crenshaw has been making a difference in the world since he was a teenager. A founding member of the Minneapolis Baldies and Anti Racist Action, youth movements that actively confronted white supremacist gangs within the hard-core music scene. He's also a lead U.S. organizer for the Afrikan Hip-Hop Caravan, using cultural activism to develop international solidarity related to Human Rights and justice through Hip-Hop combined with popular education.

Zenobia Simmons

Zenobs Music Management

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Retribution

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.