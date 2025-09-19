Iran Rejects European Bid To Revive UN Sanctions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran has rejected moves by France, Germany and the United Kingdom to revive United Nations sanctions that were lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal, calling the initiative“unlawful” and damaging to diplomacy, Trend reports.

The three European governments triggered the dispute resolution mechanism of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which could lead to the reimposition of sanctions terminated by UN Security Council Resolution 2231. That resolution endorsed the JCPOA, confirmed the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program, and set a timetable for ending the Council's oversight of the issue by 2025.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said the attempt by the so-called“E3” comes as its nuclear facilities have been targeted in attacks Tehran blames on Israel and the United States. The ministry criticized the European countries for failing to condemn those incidents and instead“pursuing a politically motivated process.”

Tehran also cited a cooperation agreement signed with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) earlier this month, which it said addressed many of the concerns raised by Western powers. It accused the European states of dismissing its diplomatic proposals and following Washington's lead.

According to Iran, the move to revive sanctions lacks consensus within the Security Council and risks undermining both the body's credibility and the global non-proliferation framework.

While stressing that its nuclear program is peaceful, Iran warned it would respond to any renewed restrictions. It also urged other UN members not to support the European initiative.