Aimarx Debuts At DMEXCO2025, Exploring The AI-Leading New Future Of Digital Marketing

MENAFN - GetNews) DMEXCO 2025 concluded in Cologne, Germany on September 18. AIMarX, a global intelligent marketing platform under iFLYTEK, appeared at DMEXCO this year: AIMarX presented its AI-Driven digital marketing solutions in programmatic advertising, influencer marketing, and media agency, connecting deeply with global partners to explore the boundless future of digital marketing evolution.







Deep Integration into the Global Marketing Ecosystem: AIMarX's Intelligent Solutions Debut

From the deep penetration of artificial intelligence to comprehensive digital upgrading, the current digital marketing market faces numerous new changes and opportunities. This year, AIMarX officially upgraded its global intelligent marketing brand, offering full-funnel marketing services including programmatic advertising, influencer marketing, and media agency, committed to driving marketing growth for global clients.

In programmatic advertising, AIMarX leverages AI to enhance marketing effectiveness for partners, providing programmatic reach capabilities across mobile, CTV, and prDOOH worldwide, and offering one-stop brand and performance marketing solutions. Through years of development, AIMarX has applied AI technology to every link of programmatic advertising, continuously optimizing algorithm engines for typical scenarios in bidding ads to improve bidding efficiency, achieving significant growth in cost-effectiveness and ad purchase scale. Additionally, in e-commerce scenarios, AIMarX has realized end-to-end application of AI creativity, building a data-driven DCO (Dynamic Creative Optimization) closed loop, which greatly enriches e-commerce marketing strategies and significantly enhances marketing efficiency. Currently, AIMarX has achieved remarkable results in seven industries including e-commerce, Ride&Delivery, and OTA, establishing long-term partnerships with many international leading brands.

In influencer marketing, global brands are shifting from purely pursuing traffic to building trust and long-term partnerships. To address this, AIMarX launched a programmatic influencer trading platform in April. At DMEXCO, AIMarX highlighted the platform's core services: for brands, it offers one-stop influencer marketing services from strategic influencer matching and full-case managed execution to real-time quantitative marketing ROI measurement; for influencers, it provides a fully free personal data-powerd bio page to help them efficiently find content creation inspiration and easily initiate brand collaborations. Aggregating over 500 exclusive influencers and building a database of millions of influencers, AIMarX's influencer trading platform, with its advantages of serving both sides intelligently, has become a preferred partner for many brands to connect with global influencers.

For brands seeking to quickly enter the digital media ecosystem, AIMarX's newly launched global media agency platform serves as an advertising partner of top media such as Google, Meta, and TikTok, as well as Chinese OEMs like Mi Ads, OPPO, vivo, and Transsion. It provides one-stop solutions covering account opening and ad delivery, advertising strategy planning, creative content production, campaign optimization, e-commerce affiliate marketing, and app promotion, helping partners efficiently achieve marketing goals. For the global market, AIMarX aggregates nearly 100 global digital media and OEM resources, driven by its AI capabilities, to assist brands in global ad delivery and easily reach high-value traffic.

With programmatic advertising, influencer marketing, and global media agency as its "three pillars" of global marketing, AIMarX continues to support more partners in going global and deepening local operations. At this DMEXCO, AIMarX not only offered detailed and vivid product demonstrations to on-site audiences but also discussed the prospects of AI-enabled digital marketing with many industry experts.

AI Strengthens the Technical Foundation: AIMarX Drives Full-Funnel Innovation in Global Marketing

To address common pain points in global digital marketing for brands-such as user insight and decision-making in complex and diverse market environments, creative production and iteration in multilingual settings, and the burden of global operations-AIMarX has proposed an L4-level intelligent marketing solution based on Agentic AI. Relying on an AI infrastructure of "Spark Desk + industry-specific small models + scenario-based Agents", AIMarX has built key capabilities including marketing strategy generation, intelligent creative production, real-time data analysis, and user VOC insight, providing global brands with end-to-end solutions from insight to execution.

Returning to DMEXCO after a year, AIMarX not only brought a richer portfolio of intelligent marketing solutions but also aimed to further deepen its global layout and ecological co-construction. Since implementing its overseas strategy at the end of 2022, AIMarX has partnered with over 1,800 brands across more than 100 countries and regions, gaining wide recognition from clients in Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and other regions, and continuously driving business growth for global clients.

At this DMEXCO, AIMarX comprehensively showcased its innovative achievements in intelligent marketing through product demonstrations, case sharing, and technical seminars. In the future, it will seize more industry exchange opportunities to expand its global network and build a new AI marketing ecosystem.

As AI technology deeply penetrates the marketing field, AIMarX will continue to rely on "technology + ecology" to inject sustained new impetus into global digital marketing. AIMarX looks forward to collaborating with more global enterprises to seize new opportunities in the development of the digital economy.