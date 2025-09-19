Austrian Ambassador Showcases TU Austria And VFS Education Services Tie-Up To Boost Indo-Austria Educational Collaboration And Mobility
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India | 19 September 2025 : In a landmark event held in New Delhi, H.E. Ms. Katharina Wieser, Austrian Ambassador to India, and Mr. Armstrong Pame, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, showcased the collaborative programme between Austria's leading Technical Universities - TU Wien, TU Graz, and TU Leoben - and VFS Education Services, to boost Indo-Austria educational collaboration and mobility.
The event on 19 September 2025 was also graced by Mr. Karl August Lux, Consul at Austria Embassy in New Delhi; Prof. Peter Moser, Rector, TU Leoben; Mr. Clemens Weihs, Team Lead Strategic Partnerships, International Relations and European University; Mr. Bernard Martyris, Chief Culture Officer and Member of the Executive Board, VFS Global; Mr. Nirbhik Goel, Chief Human Resources Officer and Member of the Executive Board, VFS Global; and Mr. Anirudh Singh, COO - Education & Migration Services, VFS Global.
This landmark public-private partnership aims to support Indo-Austrian mobility for skilled engineering and technology students. It is specifically designed for students from recognised colleges across India, providing them with access to quality higher education in TU Leoben, TU Wien, and TU Graz. Under this agreement, Indian engineering and technology graduates* from recognised colleges under the ANABIN list will be able to pursue higher education in these institutes.
H.E. Ms. Katharina Wieser, Austrian Ambassador to India, said, â€œAustria looks forward to further enhancing Austria-India cooperation by deepening academic ties, creating new opportunities and warmly welcoming talented Indian students into our world-class public technical universities. This partnership represents a significant step in bridging India's bright STEM talent with Austria's globally recognised centres of research, innovation, and academic excellence. By combining Austria's higher education strengths with the cutting-edge EdTech solutions of VFS Education Services, we are establishing a transparent and robust framework that strengthens institutional trust, empowers students and deepens cultural and academic exchange. Indian students bring immense creativity, knowledge, and diversity to our campuses, and we are proud to support their journey towards shaping a shared global future."
Prof. Peter Moser, Rector, TU Leoben, said, "We deeply appreciate the support and leadership of the Indian and Austrian governments in making this opportunity possible for eligible Indian engineering students aspiring to pursue higher education in Austria. We are also excited to have VFS Education Services as our partners in this endeavor, helping us identify and connect with talented and deserving engineering students. It is both an honor and a responsibility to welcome these bright minds, nurture their potential, and guide them toward a promising future - one where they can meaningfully contribute to Austria's workforce and society at large."
Mr. Bernard Martyris, Chief Culture Officer and Member of the Executive Board, VFS Global said, "At VFS Education Services, we are proud to be the bridge that connects eligible Indian engineering students with Austria's world-class technical universities. Our mission goes beyond facilitating admissions - we are shaping futures, fostering innovation, and strengthening global partnerships. The enthusiastic response from students and institutions across India is a testament to the programme's relevance and promise. We believe that by offering specialised programmes, Austria is poised to become a top destination for Indian engineering talent. This partnership not only empowers students but also contributes to building a skilled, future-ready workforce that will drive sustainable growth and global competitiveness. We are honoured to support this vision and look forward to deepening our collaboration with Austria's leading universities."
The programme comprises a two-year Master's degree, entailing theory as well as industry work experience as part of the course component. The Universities will also support on-campus placements and career open day engagements with industry experts. As part of the academic programme, the students will be eligible for a one-year post study visa extension upon graduation, supporting their transition into the international workforce.
Pursuing a master's degree at a Technical University in Austria offers a truly enriching academic and cultural experience. Known for its historic contributions to art, music, science, and engineering, Austria provides students with a unique blend of tradition and innovation. Cities like Vienna, Graz, and Leoben not only host globally respected technical institutions such as TU Wien, TU Graz, and TU Leoben, but also serve as vibrant cultural hubs.
Eligible students interested in pursuing a Master's degree at Austria's leading Technical Universities can submit their B-Tech degree certificates and academic transcripts to, email ... The selection process is comprehensive, evaluating candidates based on academic performance, English language proficiency, one-on-one assessments, and document verification.
To ensure a seamless and student-centric experience, VFS Education Services has introduced a robust digital admissions portal with real-time data capture, enabling support to students right from initial outreach through to pre-departure guidance. Vfsedu
VFS Education Services employs advanced verification protocols, including blockchain-enabled academic authentication via Docswallet and live interview-based English proficiency assessments. This approach helps in shortlisting the most qualified and motivated students, ensuring a high-quality intake for Austrian universities and a clear, supportive pathway for the selected students.
About VFS Education Services
VFS Education Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of VFS Global, a globally recognised leader in trusted technology services, guided by the principles of integrity, transparency, and efficiency-values inherited from our Swiss heritage under the Kuoni Group, a key shareholder of VFS Global from its inception.
For more than two decades, VFS Education Services has helped over 35,000 students and families seeking overseas education and upskilling, through several initiatives, endeavours and customised suite of solutions, across key markets such as Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Serviced by over 300 staff members, and operating with the same values of integrity, transparency, and operational excellence that positioned VFS Global as a leader in trusted technology services, the company is dedicated to "Serving Students Globally" by simplifying access to international education, ensuring it is safer and more attainable for aspiring students.
This commitment is supported and reinforced by the VFS Global Academy, the training and capability-building division of VFS Global. The Academy aims to develop future talent in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors through a learner-centric and industry-aligned curriculum. With operations in India, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE and plans to expand into China and Sri Lanka the Academy provides industry-aligned training and fully paid internships with a 95% placement rate.
With an expanding global presence and extensive expertise in cross-border mobility, the company offers comprehensive solutions for both students and educational institutions. These include university admissions and application support, exhaustive student visa assistance, pre-departure briefings, and additional services such as accommodation, insurance, foreign exchange, banking, document verification, translation, apostille services, digital lockers for academic records including DocsWallet, as well as strategic partnerships with universities, agents, and educational platforms.
About VFS Global
As the global leader in trusted technology services, empowering secure mobility for governments and citizens, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.
With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritizes ethical practices and sustainability while serving as the trusted partner to 68 client governments. Operating over 4,000 Application Centres in 165 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 504 million transactions* since 2001.
Headquartered in Zurich and Dubai and majority owned through investment funds managed by Blackstone Inc, along with minority stakeholders including Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation.
