Biotest AG: Extraordinary general meeting convened at the request of Grifols S.A.

Resolution on the change of legal form to a partnership limited by shares (KGaA)

Dreieich, 19 September 2025. Biotest AG announces that, after careful consideration, the Management Board has deemed admissible the request received in writing from Grifols S.A. on 1 August 2025 pursuant to Section 122 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to convene an extraordinary general meeting to resolve on the change of legal form of the company to a partnership limited by shares (KGaA). In compliance with the statutory requirements, the Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to convene an extraordinary general meeting of Biotest AG for 28 October 2025. The invitation to the extraordinary general meeting with further details was published today in the Federal Gazette and on the company's website.

On the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting on 28 October 2025 will be the resolution on the change of legal form of Biotest AG to a partnership limited by shares (KGaA) under the name Biotest GmbH & Co. KGaA. It is planned that Biotest Management GmbH, in which Grifols S.A. indirectly holds all shares, will assume the position of general partner.

In the course of the change of legal form, the shareholders' participation in Biotest AG is to continue to the same extent in the form of participation in Biotest GmbH & Co. KGaA. In particular, the preference of the preference limited partnership shares will be structured in the same way as the preference of the preference shares has been to date. The existing bearer shares of Biotest AG are to be converted at a ratio of 1:1 into registered limited partnership shares of Biotest GmbH & Co. KGaA (registered shares). Otherwise, the number of the 19,785,726 ordinary shares and 19,785,726 preference shares will remain unchanged.

The company received another request for addition to the agenda, which items will be put to the vote.

About Biotest

Biotest is a supplier of biological medicines derived from human plasma. With a value chain ranging from preclinical and clinical development to global marketing, Biotest specialises primarily in the fields of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care and emergency medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin, which are produced from human blood plasma and used to treat diseases of the immune system or the blood-forming systems. Biotest employs more than 2,500 people worldwide. Since May 2022, Biotest has been part of the Grifols Group, Barcelona, Spain ().

