Investornewsbreaks XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA) Supports FAA Evtol Integration Program, Advances Trifan 600 Toward 2027 Demonstrator
About XTI Aerospace, Inc.
XTI Aerospace (XTIAerospace) (Nasdaq: XTIA) is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company, an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado , currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, maximum cruising speeds of over 300 mph and a range up to 1,000 miles, creating an entirely new category – the xVTOL. Additionally, the Inpixon (inpixon) business unit of XTI Aerospace is a leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) technology with customers around the world who use the Company's location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. For more information about XTI, please visit XTIAerospace and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.
