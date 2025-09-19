Investornewsbreaks XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA) Supports FAA Evtol Integration Program, Advances Trifan 600 Toward 2027 Demonstrator

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ: XTIA) voiced support for the FAA's new Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), a national initiative to accelerate certification, testing and airspace access for powered-lift aircraft. CEO Scott Pomeroy said the program signals U.S. commitment to vertical flight as XTI advances its TriFan 600, designed to combine helipad and short-runway operation with fixed-wing business jet performance. XTI has flown its Sparrow and Kestrel prototypes, is preparing its TriHawk prototype, and targets a full-scale TriFan 600 demonstrator for 2027.

XTI Aerospace (XTIAerospace) (Nasdaq: XTIA) is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company, an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado , currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, maximum cruising speeds of over 300 mph and a range up to 1,000 miles, creating an entirely new category – the xVTOL. Additionally, the Inpixon (inpixon) business unit of XTI Aerospace is a leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) technology with customers around the world who use the Company's location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. For more information about XTI, please visit XTIAerospace and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

