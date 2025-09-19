JSC Warns Of Increased Fraudulent Activity
Amman, Sept. 19 (Petra)-- In an effort to mislead and defraud the public, the Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) has issued a warning to citizens and investors to exercise caution when dealing with unlicensed organizations that use or hack into news and advertising websites to advertise investment activities or phony trading companies.
In its statement, the JSC stressed that only licensed and properly accredited firms should be involved in investment transactions, and it urged all citizens to confirm the licensing of enterprises through the SEC's appropriate channels prior to making any investments.
The JSC stressed that in order to defend investor rights and maintain the integrity of the financial market, it will take all necessary legal action against anyone found to be participating in such unlawful activities.
