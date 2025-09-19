IEA Releases British Couple After 7 Months

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Friday announced the release of a British couple, Peter and Barbie Reynolds, from detention in Afghanistan.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for the MoFA, stated in a post on X that the two British nationals had violated Afghan laws and were released following the completion of judicial proceedings.

He stressed that the issue of detainees should not be politicised, adding that Afghan citizens abroad should also have access to consular services.

Balkhi expressed gratitude to the State of Qatar for its role in facilitating the release.

“We thank the sincere efforts and mediation facilitated by the brotherly nation of Qatar, which, along with Richard Lindsay, the British Special Envoy to Afghanistan, visited the country and received custody of the British nationals,” he said.

Peter Reynolds and his wife, Barbie Reynolds, were reportedly arrested in February this year while returning to their home in Bamyan province.

sa