Openai Plans Additional $100 Billion In Server Spending To Ease Compute Crunch: Report


2025-09-19 03:19:45
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to dramatically expand its spending on computing power as demand for its artificial intelligence products continues to strain infrastructure. 

According to a report by The Information, the company informed some of its shareholders that it plans to spend an additional $100 billion on rented backup servers over the next five years. The report added, citing sources, that the new expenditure would be in addition to the $350 billion already projected through 2030 for server rentals.

