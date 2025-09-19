Openai Plans Additional $100 Billion In Server Spending To Ease Compute Crunch: Report

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to dramatically expand its spending on computing power as demand for its artificial intelligence products continues to strain infrastructure.

According to a report by The Information, the company informed some of its shareholders that it plans to spend an additional $100 billion on rented backup servers over the next five years. The report added, citing sources, that the new expenditure would be in addition to the $350 billion already projected through 2030 for server rentals.

