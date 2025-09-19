Openai Plans Additional $100 Billion In Server Spending To Ease Compute Crunch: Report
OpenAI is reportedly preparing to dramatically expand its spending on computing power as demand for its artificial intelligence products continues to strain infrastructure.
According to a report by The Information, the company informed some of its shareholders that it plans to spend an additional $100 billion on rented backup servers over the next five years. The report added, citing sources, that the new expenditure would be in addition to the $350 billion already projected through 2030 for server rentals.
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.
Read also: Tim Cook Reportedly Says Apple Watch Could Alert 1 Million Users to Hypertension This Year
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment