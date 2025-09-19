Akshay Oberoi In Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'? Actor Spotted Flying To Poland

News from Bollywood is rife with the possibility that Akshay Oberoi might join superstar Shah Rukh Khan in this much-anticipated action thriller 'King'. Akshay was last spotted at the airport heading to Poland, where some major shooting of the film is supposedly underway.

While there is nobody to confirm anything just yet, it is suggested within the inner walls that Akshay Oberoi will have a significant character in this thriller marking Khan's return to action after the roaring success of Jawan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, King promises to be a high-octane action drama made for worldwide audiences.

An Upsurge in Akshay Oberoi's Career?

When briefly posed questions by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, Akshay did not disclose what his destination and business were; however, fans and the media made quick work of it, given that several on-board cast and crew members for King have already been spotted heading to Europe for the ongoing shooting schedule.

King: What We Know So Far

The plot of King has remained under wraps; however, the film is reported to follow Shah Rukh Khan morally questionable character with shades of grey, in line with Siddharth Anand's darker and edgier approach that he has explored in Pathaan and War. The film is expected to be released under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, in association with Anand's own production company called Marflix Pictures.

The project is generating great interests, not just for SRK's involvement, but also for the scale of production. King is being billed as an experience meant for the big screen, with high-octane stunts, lavish locations, and an engrossing narrative.

Akshay Oberoi in Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'?

Although Akshay Oberoi is trending on social media these days, fans still want to find out more about his role in King. Was his joining the cast an official one, or was the Poland trip just mere coincidence? The mystery kind of sweetens the whole proceedings relating to the movie.

For now, fans are left waiting for the producers to make an official announcement. But one thing for certain, the King is getting traction as one of the most gossiped films ever and Akshay Oberoi's involvement has increased the buzz about it.