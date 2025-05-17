403
Trump ends tariff discussions for majority of countries
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the United States will no longer engage in one-on-one tariff negotiations with each of its trading partners. Instead, updated tariff rates will be mailed to 150 countries in the coming weeks.
Speaking at a business roundtable in Saudi Arabia, Trump explained that while many nations had expressed interest in negotiating individual trade agreements, the sheer volume made such meetings unfeasible. “It’s not possible to meet the number of people that want to see us,” he said.
This shift follows Trump’s declaration of April 2 as “Liberation Day,” when the US imposed a baseline 10% tariff on all imports, alongside steeper surcharges for countries like China, Mexico, and Canada due to what the White House described as trade imbalances. At the time, the administration said it would pursue separate deals with each nation, but that plan has now changed.
Instead, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will oversee the mailing of letters outlining the new tariffs. Trump said the rates would be “very fair,” but added, “we’ll be telling people what they’ll be paying to do business in the United States.”
Major US retailers such as Walmart and Target have warned they will raise prices due to the increased import costs, but Trump dismissed the concerns, insisting any price changes would be minor and that businesses would adjust their supply chains accordingly.
The White House has yet to release details of the tariff letters or clarify whether countries will be offered terms for negotiating changes to their assigned rates.
