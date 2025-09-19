Service Coordination Inc.'S New Website Expands Access For People With Disabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frederick, MD, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Coordination Inc. (SCI), Maryland's leading provider of case management services, has launched a new website designed to expand access, simplify navigation, and highlight the voices of people with disabilities and their families.

The refreshed site delivers:



Accessibility-first design that ensures an inclusive experience for all visitors.

Streamlined navigation to help users quickly find services and resources.

Impact stories from the SCI community, demonstrating the organization's reach across the state. Advocacy resources that empower individuals and families to engage with policymakers and community leaders.

“SCI's new website reflects our goals to champion choice, foster connections, and build stronger communities,” said John Dumas, President and CEO of SCI.“We are proud to share a digital home that makes it easier than ever to connect with vital services and resources.”

The launch also reflects SCI's core values: People Come First, We Drive Solutions, We Build Connections, and We Educate . These principles guide every aspect of the organization's work, from honoring the voices and choices of people supported, to building collaborative relationships, navigating complex systems, and raising awareness in communities. By weaving these values into the new digital platform, SCI is ensuring that accessibility, respect, and connection remain at the center of its mission.

Visit the new site at .

###

About Service Coordination Inc.

Service Coordination Inc. (SCI) is Maryland's leading provider of case management services, dedicated to empowering people of all ages with disabilities to live full, independent lives. Serving more than 16,000 individuals, SCI connects people and families to the resources they need to thrive by championing choice, connections, and strengthening communities. Through person-centered planning, compassionate advocacy, and collaborative partnerships, SCI helps individuals navigate complex systems to access vital supports. Learn more at and follow SCI on Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube , and X .

