Jaipur Records Highest Engagement On New ECI App In Rajasthan
He stated that this reflects growing public interest in accessible and transparent voter services, emphasising the effectiveness of the new digital initiative in enhancing citizen engagement.
Among all districts, Jaipur registered the highest number of calls, with 408 bookings, followed by Jodhpur with 167 calls, and Sikar with 140 calls. In terms of responsiveness to the calls, Alwar ranked first, with Udaipur and Dausa following closely.
Mahajan noted that the 'Book a Call with BLO' service is a major step toward citizen empowerment by offering direct access to electoral officials for queries, corrections, and assistance related to the voter list.
Available on the ECINet app and website, the feature enables voters to navigate to voter services and select 'Book a Call with BLO', they should then choose an identification method (EPIC number, reference number, or other), enter their mobile number and authenticate using an OTP.
Next they should submit a Request Call Back to schedule communication with their BLO Once the request is submitted, both the voter and BLO receive a confirmation message, facilitating smooth and timely interaction.
The names and mobile numbers of BLOs, BLO Supervisors, AEROs, EROs, Deputy District Election Officers, and District Election Officers are also available on the official websites of the respective District Election Offices, ensuring transparency and ease of contact.
Mahajan emphasised that the introduction of such features underscores the Election Commission's commitment to strengthening voter outreach, digital inclusion, and the delivery of accountable, timely, and efficient electoral services.
