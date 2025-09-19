Traffic Alert: Abu Dhabi Police Warn Of Accident On Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Street
Abu Dhabi Police sent out a traffic alert on Friday afternoon, warning commuters of an accident on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street.
The mishap has caused traffic congestion and obstruction on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street after Al Shahama Bridge towards the outside.
"We urge our drivers to take caution and use alternative routes. We wish everyone safety," their post on X read.
