MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 19.6% CAGR | Network Security Testing Market Reach USD 10.8 Billion by 2031 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global network security testing market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $10.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 325 Pages) at:Driving FactorsIncrease in demand for work from home and remote working policies drives the growth of the network security testing market. The market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. The pandemic positively affected the market due to surge in digital penetration during the lockdown period.Market SegmentationThe network security testing market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of type, the industry is divided into VPN testing, firewall testing, and others. Depending on deployment mode, the market is classified into on premise and cloud. Based on enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. The industry vertical covered in the study include BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, education, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersLeading players of the global network security testing market analyzed in the research include Checkmarx Ltd., AT&T, Core Security, Cigniti, IBM, Data Theorem, Inc., Kryptowire, ImpactQA, McAfee, LLC, LogRhthym, Inc., NowSecure, Micro Focus, PortSwigger Ltd., Parasoft, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Rapid7, Synopsys, Inc., SecureWorks, Inc., and Veracode.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.Based on industry vertical, the healthcare segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period. However, the BFSI segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market.Based on type, the VPN testing segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the firewall testing segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.2% from 2022 to 2031.Based on deployment model, the on promise segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global network security testing industry, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the cloud segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (325 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:COVID-19 Scenario● The pandemic positively affected the market due to surge in digital penetration during the lockdown period. The implementation of strict social distancing policies fueled the demand for remote operating tools.● However, lack of skilled IT professionals and concerns regarding cybersecurity hampered the growth of the market.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:Explainable AI MarketE-Learning MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

