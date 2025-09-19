Alloy Wheels Aftermarket Industry To Grow From $3 Billion In 2025 To $4.32 Billion By 2030 - Maxion Wheels, Accuride Corp., Superior Industries Int'l, Ronal, And Fondmetal Lead The Competition
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|197
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.01 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.32 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Growing demand for lightweight forged aluminum wheels to enhance electric vehicle range and performance
5.2. Rising consumer preference for digitally customizable alloy wheel finishes driven by personalization trends
5.3. Implementation of AI-driven wheel design optimization to improve aerodynamic efficiency and durability
5.4. Surge in aftermarket partnerships between OEMs and custom wheel manufacturers enabling direct consumer sales
5.5. Expansion of predictive maintenance sensors integrated into alloy wheels for real-time monitoring and safety alerts
5.6. Increasing shift toward sustainable manufacturing processes using recycled aluminum in wheel production
5.7. Impact of 3D printing technology on rapid prototyping and small batch custom alloy wheel manufacturing
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Alloy Wheels Aftermarket Market, by Vehicle Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Commercial Vehicle
8.3. Passenger Car
8.4. SUV And Light Truck
9. Alloy Wheels Aftermarket Market, by Distribution Channel
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Direct Sales
9.3. Offline Retail
9.4. Online Retail
10. Alloy Wheels Aftermarket Market, by Wheel Size
10.1. Introduction
10.2. 13 to 15 Inch
10.3. 16 to 17 Inch
10.4. 18 to 19 Inch
10.5. Above 20 Inch
11. Alloy Wheels Aftermarket Market, by Technology
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Cast
11.3. Flow Formed
11.4. Forged
12. Alloy Wheels Aftermarket Market, by Material
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Aluminum Alloy
12.3. Magnesium Alloy
13. Alloy Wheels Aftermarket Market, by Finish
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Chrome Plated
13.3. Machined Face
13.4. Painted
13.5. Polished
14. Alloy Wheels Aftermarket Market, by Price Range
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Economy
14.3. Luxury Premium
14.4. Mid Premium
15. Alloy Wheels Aftermarket Market, by End User
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Dealership
15.3. DIY Enthusiast
15.4. Independent Workshop
16. Americas Alloy Wheels Aftermarket Market
16.1. Introduction
16.2. United States
16.3. Canada
16.4. Mexico
16.5. Brazil
16.6. Argentina
17. Europe, Middle East & Africa Alloy Wheels Aftermarket Market
17.1. Introduction
17.2. United Kingdom
17.3. Germany
17.4. France
17.5. Russia
17.6. Italy
17.7. Spain
17.8. United Arab Emirates
17.9. Saudi Arabia
17.10. South Africa
17.11. Denmark
17.12. Netherlands
17.13. Qatar
17.14. Finland
17.15. Sweden
17.16. Nigeria
17.17. Egypt
17.18. Turkey
17.19. Israel
17.20. Norway
17.21. Poland
17.22. Switzerland
18. Asia-Pacific Alloy Wheels Aftermarket Market
18.1. Introduction
18.2. China
18.3. India
18.4. Japan
18.5. Australia
18.6. South Korea
18.7. Indonesia
18.8. Thailand
18.9. Philippines
18.10. Malaysia
18.11. Singapore
18.12. Vietnam
18.13. Taiwan
19. Competitive Landscape
19.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
19.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
19.3. Competitive Analysis
19.3.1. Maxion Wheels Brasil S.A.
19.3.2. Accuride Corporation
19.3.3. Superior Industries International, Inc.
19.3.4. Ronal GmbH
19.3.5. Fondmetal S.p.A.
19.3.6. BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik AG
19.3.7. OZ S.p.A.
19.3.8. Enkei Corporation
19.3.9. Borbet GmbH
19.3.10. MAK S.p.A.
