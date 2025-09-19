Congress Thinks Like Terrorist Sympathisers: Shambhavi Choudhary Slams Party Over Sam Pitroda's Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) A fresh political controversy erupted after Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) chief and Rahul Gandhi's close aide, Sam Pitroda, advocated for“neighbourhood diplomacy” with trouble-torn nations, including Pakistan and Nepal. Reacting to it, Lok Sabha MP Shambhavi Choudhary on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging the party harbours a "terrorist sympathiser" mindset.

Speaking to IANS, Shambhavi Choudhary said,“We all know that the thinking of the Congress party is that of a sympathiser towards terrorists. They have always extended the 'benefit of doubt' in matters concerning national security.”

Criticising Rahul Gandhi directly, she added,“On one hand, Rahul Gandhi glorifies protests by Gen Z in Nepal, suggesting similar unrest should erupt in India. On the other hand, Congress leaders praise countries like Pakistan and claim to feel at home there. Yet, when it comes to India, their own homeland, they attempt to sow instability and violence. This is the Congress mindset. People must reflect on this sick mentality.”

The controversy stems from Pitroda's recent comments during an exclusive interview with IANS, where he stressed the need for improved ties with neighbouring nations, regardless of current tensions.

Pitroda, a Gandhi family loyalist, also called upon the government to prioritise India's neighbourhood in its foreign policy.

Sam Pitroda, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, said,“Our foreign policy, according to me, must first focus on our neighbourhood. Can we really substantially improve relationships with our neighbours? They are all small. They are going through difficult times.”

“Of course, there is the problem of violence, there is the problem of terrorism. But all that is there. At the end of the day, in the neighbourhood, there is a common gene pool. I've been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home. I've been to Bangladesh, I've been to Nepal, and I feel at home. I don't feel like I'm in a foreign country. They look like me, they talk like me. They like my songs, and they eat my food. I must learn to live with them in peace and harmony,” he further told IANS.

Sam Pitroda, who rose to prominence in the 1980s as a technocrat close to then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, has long been a trusted adviser to the Gandhi family. His latest remarks come in strong contrast to his earlier controversial statement, where he courted controversy with racist references while speaking about India's diversity and also drew parallels between South Indians and South Africans.

Pitroda's comments come at a time when Bangladesh is navigating political and economic turbulence, and Nepal faces internal instability.