For Us, Pak Feels Like An Enemy Country: BJP's Gaurav Vallabh Slams Sam Pitroda Over Controversial Remark
Speaking to IANS, Gaurav Vallabh said,“Sam Pitroda is the individual who has been shaping the direction of the Congress party for the last 25-30 years. In many ways, we can say that Congress' policies are crafted under his influence. And today, he says Pakistan feels like home to him.”
“I don't feel that way. Not a single citizen of this country feels Pakistan is home. For us, Pakistan feels like an enemy nation, a breeding ground for terrorism. It is the country that demanded religious identity and killed innocents in Pahalgam,” he said.
Accusing Congress of aligning with anti-national sentiments, Vallabh added,“If Congress feels Pakistan is home, that reflects their mindset. But the youth and the people of this nation don't share that sentiment. Pakistan has continuously supported terrorism. They entered our land and killed, and in return, we carried out Operation Sindoor to eliminate terrorists on their soil.”
“Congress may feel at home there, but we don't. And soon, the people of this country will give their reply through the EVM,” he asserted.
Pitroda, a Gandhi family loyalist, also called upon the government to prioritise India's neighbourhood in its foreign policy.
Sam Pitroda, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, said,“Our foreign policy, according to me, must first focus on our neighbourhood. Can we really substantially improve relationships with our neighbours? They are all small. They are going through difficult times.”
“Of course, there is the problem of violence, there is the problem of terrorism. But all that is there. At the end of the day, in the neighbourhood, there is a common gene pool. I've been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home. I've been to Bangladesh, I've been to Nepal, and I feel at home. I don't feel like I'm in a foreign country. They look like me, they talk like me. They like my songs, and they eat my food. I must learn to live with them in peace and harmony,” he further told IANS.
Sam Pitroda, who rose to prominence in the 1980s as a technocrat close to then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, has long been a trusted adviser to the Gandhi family. His latest remarks come in strong contrast to his earlier controversial statement, where he courted controversy with racist references while speaking about India's diversity and also drew parallels between South Indians and South Africans.
