PCI Race Radios Launches The PCI Vibe Headset - Bringing High-Fidelity Audio To Every Ride

PCI launches the Vibe Headset: premium sound, all-day comfort, and rugged durability for UTV riders who want music + crystal-clear communication.

- Scott SteinbergerCYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PCI Race Radios is proud to introduce the PCI Vibe Headset - a headset built for today's UTV drivers, passengers, and off-road explorers who want more than just communication. The Vibe blends premium sound quality, all-day comfort, and PCI's legendary durability, making it the ultimate companion for trail rides, dune trips, or long desert adventures.Designed with the Rider in MindOff-road recreation has exploded in popularity, and UTV drivers are pushing further into the desert, deeper into the mountains, and longer across sand dunes. Whether it's a weekend ride with friends or an extended overlanding trip, one thing remains the same: riders want gear that makes the experience better. The PCI Vibe Headset delivers crystal-clear communication for your group, while also turning every ride into a soundtrack with high-fidelity music playback.Built from lightweight carbon fiber, the Vibe headset looks sleek while standing up to dirt, dust, and vibration. Its low-profile design makes it easy to wear for hours on end without fatigue - something recreational drivers will notice the first time they buckle in for an all-day ride.Sound That Moves With YouUnlike standard headsets designed only for voice, the PCI Vibe packs a full-range dual speaker system tuned for music as much as communication. The highs are crisp, the mids are balanced, and the lows pack real punch - so your playlists don't get lost under the sound of your UTV.With adjustable bass boost and volume controls, you can customize your audio on the fly. Want to feel the thump of your music while carving dunes at Glamis? Dial up the bass. Need crystal-clear team chatter while rock crawling? Keep it precise and balanced. The Vibe adapts to you.A noise-canceling dynamic microphone ensures that even when the engine is wide open, your voice comes through sharp and clear to everyone in your group.Comfort That Lasts All DayLong rides mean long hours in the seat - and traditional headsets can become uncomfortable fast. The PCI Vibe headset changes that with breathable leather ear seals and a padded headband that stay comfortable whether you're riding a short local loop or logging hundreds of miles on a multi-day adventure. “Comfort was one of our top priorities with the Vibe,” said Scott Steinberger, President at PCI Race Radios.“When you slide it on, it feels light and natural, almost like part of your helmet setup. Then you hit play and realize how powerful and detailed the music is. It turns a good ride into a great one.”Built for the Way You RideEvery rider's setup is unique, so the PCI Vibe is available in multiple configurations. Choose between coil or straight cords, and between Elite Mono or TRAX Stereo models, depending on your intercom and personal preference.The Vibe also offers 20+ hours of battery life in bass boost mode, so you don't have to worry about charging during a full weekend trip. A charging cable is included for easy top-offs at camp.More Than a Headset - An Adventure UpgradeThe PCI Vibe is more than just another headset. It's a way to stay connected with your group, enjoy the ride with your favorite music, and make memories on the trail that feel larger than life. Whether you're hitting fire roads, cruising through the dunes, or exploring new backcountry routes, the Vibe ensures that your soundtrack and your communication are always on point.Availability & PricingThe PCI Vibe Headset is available now at PCI Race Radios' official website and through select retailers. Pricing starts at $409.99 (Elite Mono) and $419.99 (TRAX Stereo) depending on configuration.About PCI Race RadiosSince 1972, PCI Race Radios has been the go-to source for off-road communication solutions. From desert racers to weekend warriors, PCI delivers rugged, reliable, and high-performance audio gear designed to make every ride clearer, safer, and more fun. With over 50 years of hands-on testing and innovation, PCI continues to help drivers and riders stay connected on and off the trail.

