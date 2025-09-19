Industry Vets Walter Schofield And Walter Swanbon Join Forces To Create The 2WA Group

L to R: Dwight DiMartino, Inside Sales/Service Support Manager; Walter Schofield , Co-Founder and Co-Director, 2WA Group, LLC; Walter Swanbon, Co-Founder and Co-Director, 2WA Group, LLC

The Two Industry Titans are Merging Their Companies to Create an Audio Distribution and Marketing Superpower

- Walter Schofield , Co-Founder and Co-Director, 2WA, LLCNASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Two of the leading names in audio distribution are joining forces to create one powerful business to represent a variety of independent, exceptional, high-performance audio brands in North America.Based in Nashua, NH, The 2WA Group combines the talents of Walter Schofield, principal of Nexus Audio Technologies, Massachusetts, and Walter Swanbon, principal of Fidelis Distribution in New Hampshire. The two owners are merging their respective companies to form the new brand.“Walter Swanbon and I have been close friends and trusted colleagues since we first met in the late 70's says Walter Schofield , Co-Founder and Co-Director, 2WA, LLC“Over these past decades, we've continually supported one another with an ever-present ear, business counsel, and our views on current trends in the high-performance audio market. It was only natural that we would eventually find a way to work together, doing what we love in a robust and passionate industry.”As both Walter Swanbon and Walter Schofield bring deep backgrounds in the high-performance audio market to their new venture, they will, in the early stages of 2WA, focus on outstanding, independent audio brands that hold special appeal for the most demanding music lovers and audiophiles.Initial partners feature the best of the Fidelis and Nexus portfolios, including Aequo Audio, Falcon Acoustics and Stenheim, while adding three new electronics brands: Ideon, SPL and Trilogy Audio.“Each of our brands is known for accomplishing great things within the scope of their expertise,” says Walter Swanbon, Co-Founder and Co-Director, 2WA, LLC.“Our mission is to make partnering with 2WA the best possible business decision for the health of your brand.”More than a distribution sales company, 2WA is providing the marketing backbone for its vendors by aligning itself with some of the most experienced specialists in audio, including Penry Creative (web and graphic design), JK Performance Group (social media), and Sohmer Associates, LLC (public relations).“Sales is a big part of what we do, but it's only one part,” adds Mr. Schofield.“With our partners' help, every brand handled by 2WA will increase its visibility and, of course, its bottom line.”For further information, visit , or contact wschofield@2WAgroup.# # #About 2WA2WA, LLC is the complete marketing and distribution partner for exceptional, independent audio companies that are ready to achieve success in the U.S. market. Driven by“the two Walters” -- Walter Schofield and Walter Swanbon -- 2WA brings their respective decades of experience to the fore, joining with leading marketing specialists in high-end audio to give manufacturers an unbeatable path to building their brands and their bottom lines in North America.For additional information, visit , or contact wschofield@2WAgroup.

