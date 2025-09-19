Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jewish Community Holds Special Place In Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

Jewish Community Holds Special Place In Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev


2025-09-19 10:08:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Jewish community holds a special place in Azerbaijan, where progressive traditions of tolerance and a rich culture of coexistence have historically prevailed. Jews, who are an integral part of our society today, have for centuries lived side by side with representatives of other peoples and faiths in an atmosphere of peace, mutual respect, and trust, President Ilham Aliyev said in his message to the Jewish community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Jewish New Year holiday – Rosh Hashanah, Azernews reports.

The head of state emphasized that in today's world, Azerbaijan stands as one of the few places free from antisemitism, xenophobia, and ethno-religious intolerance. He noted that preserving cultural diversity, developing the language and culture of ethnic minorities, and promoting multicultural values are among the priority directions of state policy in Azerbaijan.

“Our citizens of Jewish origin actively participate in all spheres of public and political life, making a valuable contribution to the further strengthening of national and spiritual solidarity in society, as well as to conveying the realities of Azerbaijan to the international community,” President Ilham Aliyev highlighted in his message.

MENAFN19092025000195011045ID1110084994

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search