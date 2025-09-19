Neuroanimation Debuts First Wellness Therapy Shown To Grow The Brain, Reports Life-Changing Results For Clients

Team NeuroAnimation

Columbus-based center announces 100% of clients show measurable improvements using immersive therapy with validated hippocampal brain growth

- Spouse of NeuroAnimation client with Alzheimer'sCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ahead of World Alzheimer's Day, NeuroAnimation , a Columbus-based center pioneering the world's first enhanced therapy focused on brain health, today announced groundbreaking results showing that every client to date has experienced measurable improvements in memory, mobility or cognition. In some cases, the results are described as miraculous. The findings, based on more than a decade of scientific research and trials, provide the first real world evidence that key subregions of the brain can grow and reverse decline across neurological conditions.Key outcomes(1) include:- 100% of clients who used NeuroAnimation showed improvement in memory, cognition and/or mobility, with an average 38% increase in cognitive function on standardized testing - in as little as three weeks.- Measured hippocampal brain growth in subregions critical to memory and learning (Subiculum: 4-6%; CA3: 5-10%).- Life-changing gains, including restored hand and finger control after years of impairment, regained independence in daily living and significant improvements in executive function and working memory.NeuroAnimation's therapy is rooted in the principle: Where the blood flows, the brain grows. By driving blood flow to hippocampal subregions that typically shrink 1–2% each year in aging adults, the programs restore and strengthen areas critical to memory, learning, and motor control. As documented in a study led by Dr. Michelle Carlson, a Professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, NeuroAnimation demonstrated trends toward improved subicular and CA3 subvolumes of the hippocampus in adults with a history of TBI(2).The growth measured in the study implies using NeuroAnimation's therapy achieved a 4-6% volume increase in the subiculum and a 5-10% increase in the CA3 hippocampal subregions. These promising results have implications for early intervention for those at risk for mild cognitive impairment, dementia, and Alzheimer's.The NeuroAnimation experience combines neuroscience with Hollywood-grade technology - including motion tracking and a novel physics engine for computer animation. Clients perform guided physical movements while controlling a lifelike virtual animal in a digital underwater environment. This integration of movement, sensory engagement, and immersive interaction stimulates targeted brain regions, producing consistent, measurable gains across cognition, mobility and independence."As a physician in internal medicine for over 25 years, I've cared for countless patients with neurological diseases. Despite decades of effort and hundreds of billions of research, progress in therapy has been remarkably limited and hope scarce. That has now changed,” said Dr. David Whitt, Owner of the Diley Medical Group.“Through NeuroAnimation, I've witnessed outcomes that are nothing short of remarkable: clients not only stabilizing, but in many cases, reversing brain disease. It's a genuine paradigm shift-on the order of the discovery of penicillin. For the first time in my career, I can offer clients and families a real solution."“Our therapy is the only known intervention in the world to achieve such significant results in improving brain health, movement and cognitive function,” said Dr. Omar Ahmad, CEO and Neuroscientist at NeuroAnimation.“Much of the research into treating neurological conditions has been based on flawed assumptions, leaving many people searching for alternatives that actually work. Our programs are built on rigorous science, clinically validated through imaging and performance testing, and are already helping clients regain independence, memory, and mobility. This is about more than recovery - it's about giving people the ability to build their brain better for the future.”“We've taken the immersive sense of wonder that powers blockbuster films and applied it to neuroscience,” said Tom DeSanto, Hollywood writer/producer (Transformers, X-Men) and NeuroAnimation co-founder.“With NeuroAnimation, clients step into an interactive virtual world and game-based story where every movement matters because it grows the brain. I describe it as Star Trek's holodeck meets X-Men's brain-magnifying Cerebro. The greatest magic is seeing clients become the heroes of their own story and getting their lives back. They walk out the door better than they walked in. Unlike a Hollywood film, this is not fantasy; this is real life.”The Columbus center delivers two structured wellness therapy programs:- Neuro-Recovery - a three-week, high-intensity bootcamp (3 hours/day, 5 days/week) designed to jumpstart or reignite recovery. Participants may be recovering from stroke or traumatic brain injury, or living with later-stage neurodegenerative conditions.- Neuro-Strength - a twelve-week program (1 hour, 2 days/week) aimed at boosting cognition, focus, and mental agility, ideal for proactive brain health or individuals who may be experiencing neurological decline.Learn more about the science behind NeuroAnimation's programs here: the-scienceThe Columbus center is the first of its kind and will serve as a model for expanding access to NeuroAnimation's brain health programs in additional locations. Further scientific presentations and client case studies are planned in the coming months.A press kit featuring client testimonials, photos and videos of the enhanced game therapy in action can be seen here:(1) Outcomes validated through MRI imaging and Defense Automated Neurobehavioral Assessment (DANA). Abstract related to hippocampal growth was presented at Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025. The abstract will be publicly available by January 2026.(2) The study was presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025; abstract scheduled for publication in Alzheimer's & Dementia by year-end 2025. Media may contact AAIC to request access to the abstract.About NeuroAnimationNeuroAnimation is a validated therapy company pioneering the world's first clinically proven brain growth program. Combining neuroscience and immersive gaming, the company has demonstrated measurable improvements in cognition, memory, and motor recovery through more than a decade of clinical research and trials focused on the hippocampus and its role in neurological decline.Founded by Omar Ahmad, PhD (Ex- Faculty at Johns Hopkins, neuroscientist), Tom DeSanto (Hollywood writer/producer, Transformers and X-Men), and Promit Roy (computer scientist), NeuroAnimation brings together science, complex movement, and storytelling to create therapies that engage, motivate, and deliver life-changing results.With its flagship center in Columbus, Ohio, and more on the way, NeuroAnimation works with aging adults, individuals facing neurological decline, and those seeking to build their brain better.

