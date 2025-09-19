PM Narendra Modi Mourns Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death, Says 'Shocked By The Sudden Demise...'
“Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi posted on X.Zubeen Garg death
Zubeen tragically died in a scuba diving acciden in Singapore after reportedly falling into the sea on Friday, Though he was quickly rescued and taken to a hospital, doctors were unable to save him.
Garg is survived by his wife.
The singer had gone to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival.Assam CM condoles Zubeen Garg's death
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to the tragic death of the singer, saying Assam lost“one of its favourite sons”.
Himanta Biswa Sarma referred to Zubeen Garg as“Assam's favourite rockstar”, stating:“Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go”.
Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora and Assam's Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal also expressed shock at the death of Zubeen Garg.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment