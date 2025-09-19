Catechin Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, Trend Analysis And Industry Forecast

Catechin

Increase in demand for natural and organic products, surge in health awareness, and rise in prevalence of obesity and diabetes drive the growth of the market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Catechin market size was generated $14.82 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $21.09 million by 2030, and witnessing with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in demand for natural and organic products, surge in health awareness, and rise in prevalence of obesity and diabetes drive the growth of the global catechin market. However, lack of consumer awareness and high capital cost for extraction process restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for functional food & beverages and widening application scope create new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Copy of Report:The surge in demand for natural and organic products, rise in health awareness, rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes, rising demand for functional food & beverages, and growing applications of catechin in diverse sectors are factors that are expected to drive the growth of the catechin market.Catechin is a flavonoid-related organic compound. The most common sources are tea leaves, broad beans, apricots, black grapes, strawberries, cherries, and berries. They are widely used in the cosmetics industry to manufacture skin and hair care products. They are commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry to treat a wide range of diseases.The primary drivers of growth in this market are an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in the prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in catechin manufacturing, and a rapid growth in geriatric population. On the other hand, lack of consumer awareness about the benefits of catechin products is a significant factor that is expected to limit market growth to some extent.Buy This Research Report:The catechin market is segmented on the basis of source, type, application, and region. On the basis of source, it is categorized into tea, fruits, and others. According to type, the catechin market is fragmented into Epigallocatechin (EGC), Epigallocatechin-3- Gallate (EGCG), and others. As per application, it is divided into pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, dietary supplements, and others. Region-wise, the catechin market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the total market share, and is projected to continue its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry:Leading players of the global catechin industry analyzed in the research include Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., Botaniex Inc., BiosynthCarbosynth, Chengdu Wagott Bio-tech Co. Ltd, Cayman Chemical Company, Indena, Hunan Sunfall Bio-tech Co. Ltd, Infré SA, INDOFINE Chemical Company Inc., and Taiyo International.Trending Reports:Oilseeds Market:Seed Market:Farro Market:

