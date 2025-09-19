MKC Begins Navy Coaching In Prayagraj To Boost Selections
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Prayagraj, 19 September 2025 - Major Kalshi Classes (MKC) has launched a new Navy coaching course in Prayagraj (Allahabad) to help students prepare with confidence. MKC is among the top defence coaching institutes in India, well-known for providing the best Navy Coaching in Allahabad (Prayagraj).
This course offers:
1- Expert Navy-focused classes
2- Regular practice tests
3- Updated Navy study material
4- Interview and personality training
The coaching program will help aspirants clear the Navy recruitment process smoothly and proudly join the Indian Navy.
Major Kalshi Classes Launches Navy Coaching Course to Help Aspirants Succeed
Major Kalshi Classes (MKC), Prayagraj (Allahabad), has introduced a dedicated Navy coaching program for students preparing for the Indian Navy recruitment exams.
This course is designed to give complete preparation for the written exam, physical fitness tests, and final selection stages.
The Indian Navy plays a crucial role in protecting India's maritime borders and ensuring national security.
Every year, thousands of candidates apply for posts such as SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit), AA (Artificer Apprentice), MR (Matric Recruit), and Navy Officers through INET and NDA entry.
To help aspirants achieve their dreams, MKC has built this course with expert faculty, modern facilities, and structured preparation methods.
"Our Navy coaching program is developed with discipline and dedication. We aim to guide students step-by-step through the exam and selection process," said Saurabh Sir, Founder and Academic Director of Major Kalshi Classes.
Join Now -
Key Features of the Navy Coaching Course:
1- Daily classes by highly trained defence faculty
2- Updated study material based on the latest Navy syllabus
3- Regular mock tests, practice papers, and detailed performance reviews
4- Physical fitness sessions and medical standard guidance
5- Personality development and interview training
6- Access to the MKC Learning App for online learning and test practice
This course is available in offline mode at the MKC campus in Prayagraj (Allahabad) and online mode via the MKC app and website, ensuring accessibility for students across India.
Why Choose MKC for Navy Coaching?
Major Kalshi Classes has a proven record of success in NDA, CDS, AFCAT, Airforce, Navy, and Coast Guard exams.
With its expert teachers, updated facilities, and disciplined learning environment, MKC not only helps students clear exams but also prepares them physically and mentally for a life of service in the Indian Armed Forces.
Contact Us:
Major Kalshi Classes Pvt. Ltd.
Follow us on Social Media
YouTube: MKC YouTube Channel
Email: ...
