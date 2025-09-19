U.S. Clinical Nutrition Growth Drivers And Forecast Report 2025-2034: Market Surges Amid Rising Chronic Conditions, At-Home Care Demand Boosts Personalized, Targeted Solutions
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$14.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$37.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.1%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.3 Data mining sources
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
2.2 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.2.1 Key decision points for industry executives
2.2.2 Critical success factors for market players
2.3 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases
3.2.1.2 High incidence of malnutrition
3.2.1.3 Advancements in nutritional science
3.2.1.4 Shift toward home healthcare
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High cost of advanced formulations
3.2.2.2 Limited reimbursement policies
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Growing shift towards personalized nutrition solutions
3.2.3.2 Demand for plant-based and allergen-free products
3.2.3.3 Technological integration
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Technology landscape
3.4.1 Current technological trends
3.4.2 Emerging technologies
3.5 Supply chain analysis for clinical nutrition
3.6 Dietary supplements usage scenario in U.S.
3.7 Pipeline analysis
3.8 Regulatory landscape
3.9 Future market trends
3.10 Porter's analysis
3.11 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company matrix analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Key developments
4.5.1 Merger and acquisition
4.5.2 Partnership and collaboration
4.5.3 New product launches
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Infant nutrition
5.2.1 Milk-based
5.2.2 Soy-based
5.2.3 Organic formula
5.2.4 Other infant nutrition
5.3 Enteral nutrition
5.3.1 Standard composition
5.3.2 Disease specific composition
5.3.3 Elemental formulas
5.3.4 Other enteral nutrition
5.4 Parenteral nutrition
5.4.1 Amino acids
5.4.2 Fats
5.4.3 Carbohydrates
5.4.4 Vitamins and minerals
5.4.5 Other parenteral nutrition
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Consumer, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Pediatric
6.3 Adult
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Malnutrition
7.3 Cancer nutrition
7.4 Metabolic disorders
7.5 Neurological diseases
7.6 Gastrointestinal disorder
7.7 Other applications
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Dosage Form, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Powder
8.3 Liquid
8.4 Solid
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Offline channels
9.2.1 Hospital pharmacies
9.2.2 Retail pharmacies
9.2.3 Other offline channels
9.3 Online channels
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Abbott (Abbott Nutrition)
10.2 Aculife Healthcare
10.3 B Braun
10.4 BASF
10.5 Baxter
10.6 Danone
10.7 Fresenius Kabi
10.8 Grifols
10.9 Hero Nutritionals
10.10 Hormel Foods
10.11 Mead Johnson (Reckitt Benckiser)
10.12 Meiji Holdings
10.13 Nestle Health Science
10.14 Perrigo
