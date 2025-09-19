EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Lenzing AG extends Christian Skilich's Management Board mandate until 2029 – Mathias Breuer promoted to CFO with January 1, 2026

19.09.2025 / 08:05 CET/CEST

Lenzing AG extends Christian Skilich's Management Board mandate until 2029 – Mathias Breuer promoted to CFO with January 1, 2026 Christian Skilich has been a member of the Lenzing Management Board as Chief Pulp & Chief Technology Officer since June 2020 and, among others, is responsible for the Pulp business area. His Management Board mandate, originally set to run until May 31, 2026, has been extended by three additional years until May 31,2029. Mathias Breuer, Senior Vice President and responsible for the performance program, will become the new Chief Financial Officer on January 1, 2026. This follows the decision of the current CFO, Nico Reiner, not to extend his mandate, which expires at the end of 2025. Lenzing, September 19, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG has extended the standing management board mandate of Chief Pulp & Chief Technology Officer Christian Skilich, running until May 2026, by three additional years until May 31, 2029. Christian Skilich has been a member of the Management Board of Lenzing AG since June 2020. As Chief Pulp & Chief Technology Officer, his responsibilities, among others, include Pulp Commercial and Operations, Co-Products & Wood as well as Global HSE, Purchasing, and Innovation. Patrick Lackenbucher, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG, says:“We are delighted that Christian Skilich will continue to serve as member of Lenzing AG's Management Board going forward. The pulp business under his leadership is an important and successful profit driver and underpins the company's integrated business model. The innovation portfolio, which falls within his area of responsibility as well, will play a key role in shaping the future of Lenzing AG.” CFO Nico Reiner will not renew his contract at the end of 2025. Mathias Breuer to become new CFO in 2026 CFO Nico Reiner has informed the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG that he will not be available to extend his Management Board mandate, which expires on December 31, 2025. The Supervisory Board respects his decision and thanks Nico Reiner for his outstanding achievements on the Management Board of Lenzing AG, which, in addition to significant improvements in earnings, also included the successful completion of major refinancing projects in recent years. Supervisory Board Chairman Lackenbucher says:“We would like to thank Nico Reiner for his commitment and outstanding achievements as Chief Financial Officer of Lenzing AG. Nico Reiner has made a significant contribution to improving earnings and optimizing the financing structure of Lenzing AG. His prudence and expertise have contributed significantly to the stability and future of the company in a challenging macroeconomic environment.” Mathias Breuer (42) will become new Chief Financial Officer on January 1, 2026. Breuer has been part of the management team at Lenzing AG since 2023 and has been instrumental for the development and successful implementation of the company-wide performance program. Prior to that, he served as CFO of the packaging group Adapa and as CFO of the Sempermed division of Semperit AG Holding. Lackenbucher:“With Mathias Breuer, an experienced Lenzing manager and financial expert will join the company's Management Board as CFO in 2026. The fact that we can fill this position internally speaks for the quality of the management team at Lenzing AG. With the appointment of Mathias Breuer, we are ensuring a continued focus on the implementation and further development of the ongoing performance measures, to further strengthen the profitability and competitiveness of Lenzing AG in the global market.” “I would like to thank Nico Reiner for his commitment during a crucial phase at Lenzing AG. He has further developed our financial organization and thus contributed significantly to the company's success,” adds CEO Rohit Aggarwal.“At the same time, I welcome the decision of the Supervisory Board – with Mathias Breuer, we are gaining an outstanding financial expert who is deeply familiar with our company and industry. He has played a central role in the company's transformation process so far and is ideally suited to shape the next phase of our financial strategy.”

19.09.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group.

Language: English Company: Lenzing AG 4860 Lenzing Austria Phone: +43 7672-701-0 Fax: +43 7672-96301 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: AT0000644505 Indices: ATX Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 2200058

