Advantest To Highlight Latest Test Solutions At International Test Conference 2025 In San Diego, Calif.

Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its leading-edge IC test solutions at the 2025 International Test Conference, which will be held from Sept. 21-26 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, in San Diego, Calif. Advantest will highlight its broad portfolio of leading-edge test technologies for applications, including AI and high-performance computing (HPC), 5G, and automotive. Advantest is a proud Platinum sponsor of this year's event.

Product and Solution Highlights

Advantest's product showcase will be located at booth #206, featuring the company's comprehensive portfolio of test solutions that address industry challenges in the era of complexity, including:



SiConicTM , a scalable solution for automated silicon validation. Designed to address the increasing complexity of advanced systems-on-chip (SoCs), SiConic enables design verification (DV) and silicon validation (SV) engineers to achieve faster sign-off with unparalleled reliability, efficiency and collaboration.

Advantest's System-Level Test platforms that achieve cost-effective structural test coverage (SCAN, MBIST, LBIST, etc.) over functional high-speed IO interface, including the new 7038 Single Test Rack (STR) that offers system-level and burn-in solutions at a lower cost and smaller footprint, now with liquid cooling options ideal for devices with higher power and larger package sizes. ACS Real-Time Data Infrastructure (ACS RTDITM) , a solution platform that automates the process of converting insights into actionable production steps within the same test insertion in milliseconds, optimizing yield, improving quality and reducing time to market.



Presentations

In addition to its product display, Advantest will also participate in this year's technical program. Ira Leventhal, vice president of research and venture, will give a presentation,“CPO is Coming: Are Your Test Solutions HVM Ready?” during the Silicon Photonics session at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 23. Ira will also be hosting the session“New ATE needs for the Era of Advanced Packaging and Heterogeneous Integration” on Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m. Additionally, Advantest's Frank Mielke, solution architect R&D, will be a panelist in the session,“Is Traditional ATE Up to the Interaction Required by Leading-Edge DUTs” at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Social Media

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at .

