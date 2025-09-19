Canadian Military Personnel Demonstrate How They Train Ukrainian Sappers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, relevant photos have been posted on the page of the Canadian training mission UNIFIER on social network X .

“From the auditorium to the forest belt, from the forest belt to the trench line, military engineers and sappers from the training unit serving as part of the UNIFIER mission are conducting an in-depth training course for sappers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the post says.

As part of Operation UNIFIER, Canadian military personnel have trained more than 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers since 2015. After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Canadian instructors left Ukraine, but training resumed a few months later in the United Kingdom, Poland, and Latvia.

Photo: CAF with Ukraine/Х