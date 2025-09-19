Iphone 17 Series Launch: Punches Fly As Scuffle Breaks Out Amid Pre-Booking Rush At Mumbai's Apple Store

MENAFN - Live Mint) iPhone 17 series launch: Apple began selling its newly launched iPhone 17 series across India on Thursday, drawing large crowds and long queues outside flagship stores in Mumbai, as tech enthusiasts rushed to be the first to buy the latest devices.

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out among a few people amid the rush outside the Apple Store at BKC Jio Centre, Mumbai, prompting security personnel to intervene.

Watch the video here:

The launch includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods 3, Watch Series 11, Watch SE3, and Watch Ultra 3, all unveiled globally on September 9, 2025.

Here's what netizens say

Mohan Yadav, one of the iPhone potential buyers who came to Mumbai from Ahmedabad to buy Apple's new phone, said that he has been waiting for his turn since 5 am. He claimed that due to a lack of security, people often cut the queues, leading to chaos at the entrance.“I have been waiting since the morning. Have been standing in a queue, but the security here has no responsibility. People are breaking lines. Those standing behind don't get the chance to buy the product due to a lack of responsibility among the security officials. I have been here from 5 am,” Yadav told ANI.

Bayan Kapoor, a resident of Mumbai, also expressed his excitement for the new iPhone 17, saying that the reviews of the phone are nice and he's eager to buy one if possible.

"Apple fever is quite high among the public. The reviews of the phone are good. I just want to buy it now, provided I get a chance. I don't know if I can buy it or not due to the large crowd," said Bayan Kapoor.

(This is a developing story)